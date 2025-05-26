Sega has posted a video showcasing its brand-new London office in Chiswick Business Park, and cor blimey, it looks really nice.

The roughly one-minute long video takes us through the reception area (with a lovely-looking main desk, we might add) before swooping through what looks like a recreation/dining area, a few meeting rooms, the main boardroom, and a digital gallery area.

Corridors are adorned with key Sega artwork along with a neat timeline of consoles and franchise launches.





Take the tour and peek inside, more behind-the-scenes content coming soon 💎 We’ve officially moved into our shiny new London SEGA office in Chiswick Business Park! ✨Take the tour and peek inside, more behind-the-scenes content coming soon 💎 pic.twitter.com/USbKlt72kF May 24, 2025

It's exactly the kind of space you'd want if you happen to work at Sega; something that really celebrates the company's storied history.

Sega will be supporting the upcoming Switch 2 with several key titles, including Sonic X Shadow Generations, Yakuza 0: Director's Cut, and Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S at launch, with RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army, Two Point Museum, and Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O to follow later.