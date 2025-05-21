Final Fantasy VII's Sephiroth has become one of the most enduring villains in gaming history, and Nintendo fans will be able to get even more acquainted with him when Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade launches on the Switch 2 soon...ish.

Along with his flowing locks and mahoosive shoulder pads, Sephiroth is known for his exceptionally long sword; a sword that, you would think, might get in the way of day-to-day life. According to designer Tetsuya Nomura in an interview with Polygon, however, Sephiroth's sword actually changes length whenever it feels convenient to do so.

In other words, then, the developers at Square Enix can basically make the sword whatever length they desire so long as it fits into the scenes.

Here's what Nomura had to say:

"Sephiroth has appeared in many different titles before, and with each appearance, the length of his sword is adjusted based on the title’s specifications. In other words, we didn’t design the scene based on the length of the sword, but rather, designed the length of the sword based on the game design. "I have a rough guideline that his sword should be around 10 feet long, but this has never been consistent across any of his appearances, including Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, or any merchandise, etc."

And of course, because it wouldn't do to admit that the size changes were simply to make devs lives easier, Nomura states that Sephiroth's sword is organic and can change size at will:

"The Masamune’s blade has an organic quality to it, lengthening and shortening as needed. In the recently released second season of The First Soldier arc in Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis, there actually is a scene in which the Masamune grows longer for the first time. I would love for you to check it out."

Hey, no complaints from us – we'll admit right away that we never particularly noticed any change in size with Sephiroth's sword. Whatever works, y'know!

We're super excited to see more from Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on the Switch 2. A recent Creator's Voice video also implied that Rebirth and the as-yet untitled third remake entry would also make their way to the new console.