You may or may not be aware that Bricks Cascade 2025, a celebration of all things LEGO, took place recently over in Portland's Oregon Convention Center. Of course, these days, LEGO goes hand in hand with iconic Nintendo characters and game franchises, such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In fact, the two go so well together that this year's winner of Brick Cascade's' People's Choice Runner Up' award was the creator of a huge -. and incredibly detailed — LEGO 42 Acre Isle. Constructed by master builder extraordinaire Becky Clapshaw, this enormous model features tons of hidden details to get lost in for fans of the franchise (which, thanks to a certain pandemic, means everyone).

Yes, the fine folks over at Beyond the Brick went along to the event and spoke to Becky about her award-winning creation, which you can check out in detail in the video above.

From interactive elements (there's treasure hidden all over this thing), to some incredibly detailed areas and structures, including the game's museum, airport and a variety of stores, it's a sight to behold. There's also a really fun emphasis on playability in this set, with Becky explaining that she has made it so every other square on the build can be lifted to 'dig' for treasure. Wowee!

There are three new AC sets releasing on 1st August, which will bring Blathers (who Becky is eager to add to her own Museum), Goldie, and a handful of other characters to the theme.

Now, where's our LEGO Oriental Blue: Ao no Tengai set?

Impressed by this Animal Crossing build? Would you like to see any other Nintendo franchises get the LEGO treatment? Let us know in the comments!