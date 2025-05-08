Nintendo has shared another compilation of footage from The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker for the Switch 2.

Available via Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, The Wind Waker brings back the original 2002 GameCube classic exclusively on Switch 2 on 5th June 2025. The latest video focuses on the game's various combat encounters, including confrontations with basic enemies, a training session with master swordsman Orca, and fights against various boss characters.

📰 [Nintendo GameCube™ – Nintendo Classics] The Legend of Zelda™: The Wind Waker Gameplay Video (Battles) View this content in the Nintendo Today! app: 🔗 today.oatmealdome.me — TodayNews (@today.oatmealdome.me) 2025-05-08T15:06:01.2367008Z

Although initially criticised for its drastic graphical departure from previous titles, The Wind Waker soon became a fan favourite thanks to its charming, timeless aesthetic and likeable characters. An HD version released on the Wii U that uncluded a number of gameplay improvements, and fans are still eager to see Nintendo port it over to the Switch and Switch 2.

The Wind Waker will be joined by SoulCalibur II and F-Zero GX on launch day, with titles like Super Mario Sunshine, Luigi's Mansion, and Pokémon Colosseum to follow in the future.