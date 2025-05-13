Capcom has posted its financial results for FY2025, and it's been another remarkable success for the iconic Japanese publisher.

In short, it's earned record profits across all relevant categories for the eighth consecutive year. It's also achieved over 10% operating income growth for the tenth consecutive year, and general operating income growth for the twelvth consecutive year.

To perhaps illustrate this in even simpler terms, Capcom confirms it achieved the "Highest consolidated sales and operating income in Capcom history". Crikey!

Net sales were 169,604 million yen (up 11.3% year-on-year), operating income was 65,777 million yen (up 15.2% year-on-year), ordinary income was 65,635 million yen (up 10.5 % year-on-year), and net income attributable to owners of the parent was 48,453 million yen (up 11.7 % year-on-year).

The biggest contributor in its Digital Contents category was, of course, Monster Hunter Wilds, which Capcom has confirmed sold a total of 10,108,000 copies since its launch on 28th February 2025. In fact, Capcom's top ten best-selling titles in FY2025 were almost entirely made up of Monster Hunter and Resident Evil games, with only Street Fighter 6 representing a third IP.

Speaking of which, Capcom points toward the release of Street Fighter 6 on Switch 2, along with Kunitsu-Gami : Path of the Goddess, as one pillar of its immediate plan for FY2026. It also makes note of the upcoming Onimusha 2 remaster on the Switch, Capcom Fighting Collection 2, and a number of in-development titles not yet announced.

Capcom's plan is to have yet another year in which it achieves over 10% operating income growth, so we imagine it probably has one or two major titles up its sleeve for the coming months. Perhaps we're due a Resident Evil 9 announcement..? Either way, we're confident Switch 2 players won't be left out in the cold too much. Capcom supported the Switch with plenty of ports and Cloud Version releases, but with the extra power behind Switch 2, we reckon we're in for plenty of native releases in the year ahead.