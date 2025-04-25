Capcom has released updated sales figures for its most recent entries in the Resident Evil series, proving just how darn popular the survival horror franchise continues to be.

Headlining the bunch is Resident Evil 4, the remake of the 2005 classic which has yet to see a release on Nintendo platforms. Capcom has confirmed that it has now surpassed 10 million sales and is the fastest entry in the series to achieve such a lofty milestone.

Elsewhere, Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard have both hit over 15 million cumulative units sold. Resident Evil: Village has reached over 11 million, and Resident Evil 3 over 10 million. These four titles all have Cloud Versions on the Nintendo Switch, but if we're being honest, we can't imagine that they contributed significantly to the overall sales figures.

Needless to say, we're itching to play the games natively on the Switch 2, and given Capcom's support of the Switch (not to mention its immediate support of the Switch 2 with Street Fighter 6 at launch), we're confident that fresh releases will be in store for the future.

At the very least, we can probably expect a Resident Evil 4 port at some point. It seems almost ironic, doesn't it; the original Resident Evil 4 started life as a Nintendo exclusive on the GameCube, and yet here we are, still waiting for a Nintendo release of the remake. No complaints, of course, it's better than a sodding Cloud Version, so take all the time you need to get it right, Capcom.

If nothing else, we're hoping the folks over at Capcom see posts such as this that reinforce our desire to play more Resident Evil on Nintendo platforms. So if you feel the same way, then be sure to let it be known with a comment down below.