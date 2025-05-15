Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 813k

THQ Nordic and Green Tile Digital's Locomoto, the anthropomorphic cosy life sim where you become a train conductor, will be pulling into the Nintendo Switch station on 26th June 2025 for $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99 (thanks, Gematsu!).

Locomoto has been described as a blend between Animal Crossing and train simulators, but with a heavier emphasis on the cute and cosy life. As the conductor of a train, you'll get to explore an expansive world filled with items to collect and lovely characters to bond with.

In fact, some of those other animals will need your help, and you'll be able to take on request to help travellers and residents of towns across the world.

You can decorate your train, craft furniture to make the travel experience the best it can be for your passengers, and just have a lovely time. Oh, and you can create your own conductor, too — we don't know whether to be a kitty cat, a pup, or a raccoon!

Locomoto launched on Steam back in April, and reviews for the game have been pretty positive so far; it sits on Very Positive at 290 user reviews, and publication Vice "Highly Recommends" the game.

Are you keeping an eye on Locomoto? Ready to board the train on 26th June? Let us know in the comments!