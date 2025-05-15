THQ Nordic and Green Tile Digital's Locomoto, the anthropomorphic cosy life sim where you become a train conductor, will be pulling into the Nintendo Switch station on 26th June 2025 for $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99 (thanks, Gematsu!).
Locomoto has been described as a blend between Animal Crossing and train simulators, but with a heavier emphasis on the cute and cosy life. As the conductor of a train, you'll get to explore an expansive world filled with items to collect and lovely characters to bond with.
In fact, some of those other animals will need your help, and you'll be able to take on request to help travellers and residents of towns across the world.
You can decorate your train, craft furniture to make the travel experience the best it can be for your passengers, and just have a lovely time. Oh, and you can create your own conductor, too — we don't know whether to be a kitty cat, a pup, or a raccoon!
Locomoto launched on Steam back in April, and reviews for the game have been pretty positive so far; it sits on Very Positive at 290 user reviews, and publication Vice "Highly Recommends" the game.
Are you keeping an eye on Locomoto? Ready to board the train on 26th June? Let us know in the comments!
Love it. So interested.
But I'm gonna wait to make sure performance and visuals are up to standards.
Got burned by an awful mess of a game earlier in the year when the footage they used for the Switch release was PC footage, and they did it purposefully to hide that it was a buggy, unoptimized experience.
Huh... never realized THQ was publishing the console port. Well I feel stupid And yet still no console version of Scarf.
Appreciate the article pointing out this is on Steam. I'm downloading the free demo right now!
Wait... so you can choose whether to play as a racoon, a meow, or a woof? I would suffer choice paralysis on this screen, and would be stuck there forever, unable to proceed.
Looks like a nice idea. But I have reservations when I see this type of game with this type of graphics - experience suggests it will lack sufficient polish and feel like a 'nearly but not really' experience. I wait in hope. I have been wanting to add a train game to my Switch for ages, but nothing has convinced me so far.
So cute indeed, glad that it's now coming also to Switch - definitely interested in playing it myself at some point (doubt anytime soon between all the games I'm already playing and upcoming ones on both Switch and Switch 2, but still)!
Oh!!! Now this looks nice! I enjoy train games and this looks different than most.
Oh, looks cute. 😀
And it will have physical release too according to play-asia.
As a fan of trains, I'd love to play this! It looks cute and cozy too, and I'm also getting some Animal Crossing vibes from the trailer. I've been wanting a train-related game for my Switch for a good while now! 🚂
Looks great so far. Love a cozy game on Switch 1 or 2.
I've been playing it on my Steam Deck and it's definitely worth your time. You're not limited to making regular animals with the character creator, as you can mix and match parts, leading me to make a hyena-goat hybrid.
There's a ton of characters to meet, clothes to collect, and different cars to customize your train set up.
Love trains, and this is a great combination of game mechanics! Would love an Animal Crossing entry to emulate this formula. First time hearing about this.
@gcunit I have to agree about the graphics, the lighting especially. Both this and Tales of the Shire seem to have opted for conspicuously lackluster lighting. Almost seems like a cost-cutting measure, one that might not be remedied with a Switch 2 port, but I don't want to be too cynical.
...He ain't cute, gimme an anime girl. >:c
@Anti-Matter Yep! It's available as a pre-order on Amazon.
Goodness, driving the train and tending to the passengers at the same time?
That sounds like a major health and safety hazard
