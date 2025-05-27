The Xbox developer Ninja Theory released Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice on the Switch eShop back in 2019, and if you've been holding out for a physical release on Nintendo's platform, you might be in luck.

A new rating has been spotted on the ESRB for the Switch and it will apparently be published by the physical distributor Limited Run Games. LRG will also seemingly be handling a physical version of the second game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

It's been rated 'M' for 'Mature 17+' and contains the following "blood and gore, intense violence, strong language".

YouTube Video
Watch on YouTube

We were quite impressed with this title when it originally arrived on the Switch - mentioning how it was a remarkable effort for the platform and awarding it an "excellent" nine out of ten stars. Here's a quick sample:

"To have Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice on Switch in this form is a blessing that you shouldn’t miss out on. The game itself is a psychological sensory experience that we thoroughly recommend, but the fact that it’s been translated to Switch in such a complete fashion is the true surprise here."

Would you be interested in this? Let us know in the comments.

[source esrb.org, via pushsquare.com]