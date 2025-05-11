The Arc System Works fighter Guilty Gear Strive was released on Switch earlier this year, and at EVO Japan this weekend a new DLC fighter has locked in a release date.

Unika will be arriving on 27th May 2025 as part of the Season 4 character lineup. More details about this new character will be released closer to her launch later this month.

"Season 4 new character, Unika will be coming to Guilty Gear -Strive- on May 27th!"

If you haven't tried out the Switch game yet, here's a bit about what we had to say in our review:

"The most impressive aspect, though, is the strength of the port here, crafted with a kind of magic to perform near enough 1:1 with its multi-platform counterparts. And the soundtrack? Whether it's your heaven or hell, it most certainly rocks."

You can catch all of the EVO Japan action live on Twitch and YouTube this weekend.