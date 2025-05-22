Embracer Group has seemingly been scrambling to right the ship after a turbulent few years, and its latest announcement reveals yet another significant move for the company.

As reported by Game Developer, Embracer posted an investor statement to confirm that it is renaming its core gaming division from the working-title 'Middle Earth & Friends' to 'Fellowship Entertainment'. In addition, it's also looking to spin off the Coffee Stain Group into a "standalone group of community-driven game developers and publishers".

The company notes that Fellowship Entertainment will have a total of approximately "6,000 employees across more than 30 countries". Here's a look at what it will be working on along with the teams it will encompass:

"The group will be steward of the commercial rights to J.R.R. Tolkien’s work The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, as well as intellectual properties Kingdom Come Deliverance, Metro, Dead Island, Killing Floor, Darksiders, Remnant and Tomb Raider, amongst more than 300 other gaming IPs. "Fellowship Entertainment will consist of companies such as 4A Games, Aspyr Media, CrazyLabs, Crystal Dynamics, Dambuster Studios, Dark Horse, Deca Games, Eidos-Montréal, Flying Wild Hog, Gunfire Games, Limited Run Games, Middle-earth Enterprises, Milestone, PLAION, Tarsier Studios, THQ Nordic, Tripwire Interactive, Vertigo Games, and Warhorse Studios amongst more than 40 other companies."

Meanwhile, Coffee Stain Group will consist of "more than 250 passionate game developers and publishers".

We thought it might be fun to come up with our own alternatives to Fellowship Entertainment, so if you have any ideas yourself, be sure to let us know with a comment: