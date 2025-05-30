Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 814k

Maseylia: Echoes of the Past, a new 3D metroidvania from French duo Sol brothers, has been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2 and will launch at some point in 2026.

We suspect the Switch 2 will be absolutely flooded with metroidvanias after a few years or so, so it's nice to highlight one of the early contenders here. As for what it entails, well, it looks like a 3D action-adventure game! The visuals looks really nice; very unique and interesting, but we're a little concerned about the action at the moment (or lack thereof, to be honest).

All of the screenshots we've seen so far are a little bit too similar to one another for our liking, as you'll no doubt see in the four we've collated below. Still, it's a game that's very much still in development, so we'll withhold our full judgement for the time being – it could wind up being an absolute banger, and we'd be thrilled if that's the case.

Here's a look at the key features:

- Open-Ended Exploration – Carve your own route through a richly interconnected world, discovering secrets, forgotten ruins, and untamed creatures. - Dynamic Platforming Abilities – Wield unique powers like the 360° dash, phasic transformation to pass through solid matter, and control over water levels to access hidden areas. - Immersive Science-Fiction Atmosphere – Experience a world where nature and technology intertwine, shaping a mysterious and ever-changing environment.

Maseylia: Echoes of the Past will be joining another metroidvania on the Switch 2, and we suspect you know what we're talking about... yes, Hollow Knight: Silksong. We're very confident that this will launch at some point in our lifetime – maybe.