Dodging blue shells in Mario Kart has long been a tricky, albeit perfectly doable skill that players have been executing for years at this point. The good news, then, is it looks like you can still do it in Mario Kart World.

While we've not yet seen evidence that the Super Horn can still knock out an incoming Blue Shell (nor have we been in a position to test it ourselves yet) we're convinced that you'll still be able to use it to get out of a tight spot in the new entry.

However, as highlighted by @MarioKartActu on social media (thanks, GamesRadar+), it looks like you'll still be able to dodge a Blue Shell with a well-timed Mushroom. In fact, we can see the move being executed to perfection in the below clip, with Yoshi boosting out the line of fire at the very last moment.

Some users, however, are not completely convinced by the video, believing that the effects of the Boo item – which was used prior to the Mushroom and thus also allowed the racer to avoid a lightning strike – may have also assisted in avoiding the Blue Shell.

It's a tricky one, because you can see that Yoshi is still 'invisible' when the Blue Shell drops, but it also nimbly boosts out of the way at just the right moment. Either way, we can't imagine Nintendo suddenly dropping such a popular technique for the new game.

Be sure to tune in later today when the Mario Kart World Direct drops at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 11pm AET.