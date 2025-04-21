Street Fighter amiibo
Image: Nintendo

Walmart has updated its prices for the new Switch 2 amiibo, matching the price increases at retailer GameStop just last week.

At the US retailer, prices for the brand new Zelda amiibo — that is, Tulin, Yunobo, Sidon, and Riju — are prices at USD $29.88 each, with the Street Fighter 6 ones priced at USD $39.88 each. That's a $10 increase on all the newly announced amiibo.

Nintendo is yet to share an official statement on the prices yet, so these retailer increases may not be the "official" price, but given that two of the biggest chains in the US have now updated the prices, it has some people worried.

This all follows on from last week, where Nintendo officially announced a new pre-order date for the Nintendo Switch 2 and its accessories in North America and Canada, with price increases for accessories were revealed.

amiibo were not included in that list, so all we have to go on are retailer listings in the US for now. As soon as we have official word. we'll let you know.

