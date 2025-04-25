Horror fans on PC have been raving about R.E.P.O., developed by Swedish studio semiwork. It's an online co-op game which launched back in February 2025 where you and up to five friends need to work together to discover a long lost age of humanity. You need to balance quiet and careful with panic and hilarity as chaos ensues. It went viral when it dropped early access, and rightly so.

So, if you're browsing the Switch eShop and happen to spot something that looks very similar, a warning: don't buy it. Over on the NintendoSwitch subreddit, one user is cautioning fans about a "total fake" game called "REPO Horror", and the evidence is pretty damning,as Gamesradar and PC Gamer report.

The user stumbled upon this game while browsing the eShop and bought it, thinking that it was related to the actual Steam game. And, at first glance, it absolutely does --the logo is very similar, and the screenshots feature the same low lighting and character designs featured in the real R.E.P.O.

It was only when they started playing the game that they realised something was wrong: "After examining it closer, it felt off—very low quality and nothing like the official game I was expecting to see, not to mention, it wasn't published by Semiwork."

The situation appears to be very similar to the one that hit the developers of The Backrooms 1998, another PC horror that actually launched on Switch earlier this year. R.E.P.O. is not on Switch in any way, shape, or form right now, and it looks like the publisher of this fake version has essentially ripped off the viral game.

Fortunately, the reddit user has contacted Nintendo Support, and confirmed that "they're escalating the issue to their head admins." We really hope this kind of stuff stops, because it's damaging for the people who make the original games, but also consumers who don't realise they're being scammed.

Digging into things a little more, "REPO Horror" is published by BoggySoft who is also responsible for bringing another suspicious-looking game to the eShop: Only Up!, which appears to be a copy of a similarly titled game, OnlyUP! — which launched back in 2023.

Amazingly, to cap this all off, BoggySoft seems confident enough that the game will be on Switch 2, too, as it lists the file size for a Switch 1 and Switch 2 release. Hmmm. Something tells us that won't happen...