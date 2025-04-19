Lara Croft returned earlier this year on the Switch and multiple other platforms with Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered.

Now, a few months later, this collection has received its very first patch which includes visual touch-ups, general fixes, new outfits unlocked, and much more. Here are the full patch notes shared on Aspyr's website:

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered Patch 1

General

New Outfits Unlocked – Dive into Photo Mode with iconic looks from Lara Croft’s past adventures. Unlock them via the Outfit Selector in Tomb Raider IV and V.

Photo Mode Upgrades – Now includes an Animate option, sunglasses, and facial animations in classic graphics mode.

Graphics Settings Expanded – New Brightness and Retro Filter options have been added to customize your visuals.

Flyby Camera Maker Tweaks – You can now adjust individual cameras when setting up cinematic shots.

Menu Font Adjustments – TR4 and TR5's HD fonts have been resized for better consistency with the classic visuals.

Texture Fixes & Enhancements – Cleaned up textures and improved texture blending to reduce visible seams.

Lighting Fixes – Flares now properly illuminate the environment.

Animation Corrections – Lara no longer animates while unconscious or dead.

Camera Updates – Fixed cameras have been removed for Modern Controls, giving players a smoother experience.

Control Refinements – Improved interaction with jump switches, rope grabbing, and torch handling—especially with Modern Controls.

Ceiling Camera Fixes – Modern Controls camera now behaves more predictably near low ceilings.

Music Behavior Updates – Music now pauses when you open the inventory, and secret music tracks now layer over ambient sounds instead of interrupting them.

Retractable Trap Enhancements – Items like spikes now animate properly instead of scaling.

Fall Reactions – Lara now reacts with appropriate facial expressions when falling from great heights.

Inventory Frame Rate Fix – Inventory now runs at a smooth 60fps.

Localization – Various text and translation fixes across multiple languages.

Tomb Raider IV

Visual Touch-Ups – Enhanced lighting, effects, and general visual fidelity across all levels.

HD Loading Screens – Brand new HD loading screens added for a more immersive transition.

Lens Flare – A classic cinematic touch is now back in TR4.

Vehicle Controls – Jeep and bike controls have been smoothed out for a better driving experience.

Geometry Fixes – Filled in gaps in the Tomb of Seth and removed a floating door in Desert Railroad.

Character Consistency – Aziza's HD face model now matches between gameplay and cutscenes.

Environmental Accuracy – Arabic signage in Cairo has been corrected for authenticity.

Music Fixes – The Temple of Horus level now plays the correct ambient music.

Tomb Raider V

Sky & Lighting Enhancements – Updated HD skyboxes and added lightning effects for atmosphere.

Model Updates – Winged griffins and white brick textures have been revised to better match the original game and real-life references.

Boss Fight Visuals – Missing hole textures during the hydra battle have been restored.

Environment Fixes – Corrected visual inconsistencies with doors, grates, and overly bright lighting.

Water Effects – Resolved z-fighting on blood in the Sinking Submarine level.

HD Object Revisions – Treasure, vending machines, and other set dressing have been updated to match classic aesthetics.

Logo Fixes – Mirrored VCI logos have been corrected.

Level Design Tweaks – Corridor illusions replaced with actual hallways, and metal rods restored to match the original look.

Tomb Raider VI