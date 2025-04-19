Lara Croft returned earlier this year on the Switch and multiple other platforms with Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered.
Now, a few months later, this collection has received its very first patch which includes visual touch-ups, general fixes, new outfits unlocked, and much more. Here are the full patch notes shared on Aspyr's website:
Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered Patch 1
General
- New Outfits Unlocked – Dive into Photo Mode with iconic looks from Lara Croft’s past adventures. Unlock them via the Outfit Selector in Tomb Raider IV and V.
- Photo Mode Upgrades – Now includes an Animate option, sunglasses, and facial animations in classic graphics mode.
- Graphics Settings Expanded – New Brightness and Retro Filter options have been added to customize your visuals.
- Flyby Camera Maker Tweaks – You can now adjust individual cameras when setting up cinematic shots.
- Menu Font Adjustments – TR4 and TR5's HD fonts have been resized for better consistency with the classic visuals.
- Texture Fixes & Enhancements – Cleaned up textures and improved texture blending to reduce visible seams.
- Lighting Fixes – Flares now properly illuminate the environment.
- Animation Corrections – Lara no longer animates while unconscious or dead.
- Camera Updates – Fixed cameras have been removed for Modern Controls, giving players a smoother experience.
- Control Refinements – Improved interaction with jump switches, rope grabbing, and torch handling—especially with Modern Controls.
- Ceiling Camera Fixes – Modern Controls camera now behaves more predictably near low ceilings.
- Music Behavior Updates – Music now pauses when you open the inventory, and secret music tracks now layer over ambient sounds instead of interrupting them.
- Retractable Trap Enhancements – Items like spikes now animate properly instead of scaling.
- Fall Reactions – Lara now reacts with appropriate facial expressions when falling from great heights.
- Inventory Frame Rate Fix – Inventory now runs at a smooth 60fps.
- Localization – Various text and translation fixes across multiple languages.
Tomb Raider IV
- Visual Touch-Ups – Enhanced lighting, effects, and general visual fidelity across all levels.
- HD Loading Screens – Brand new HD loading screens added for a more immersive transition.
- Lens Flare – A classic cinematic touch is now back in TR4.
- Vehicle Controls – Jeep and bike controls have been smoothed out for a better driving experience.
- Geometry Fixes – Filled in gaps in the Tomb of Seth and removed a floating door in Desert Railroad.
- Character Consistency – Aziza's HD face model now matches between gameplay and cutscenes.
- Environmental Accuracy – Arabic signage in Cairo has been corrected for authenticity.
- Music Fixes – The Temple of Horus level now plays the correct ambient music.
Tomb Raider V
- Sky & Lighting Enhancements – Updated HD skyboxes and added lightning effects for atmosphere.
- Model Updates – Winged griffins and white brick textures have been revised to better match the original game and real-life references.
- Boss Fight Visuals – Missing hole textures during the hydra battle have been restored.
- Environment Fixes – Corrected visual inconsistencies with doors, grates, and overly bright lighting.
- Water Effects – Resolved z-fighting on blood in the Sinking Submarine level.
- HD Object Revisions – Treasure, vending machines, and other set dressing have been updated to match classic aesthetics.
- Logo Fixes – Mirrored VCI logos have been corrected.
- Level Design Tweaks – Corridor illusions replaced with actual hallways, and metal rods restored to match the original look.
Tomb Raider VI
- New HD Assets – Additional characters and inventory items now feature high-definition models.
- Hair Physics – Lara and Kurtis now sport flowing locks with dynamic hair physics.
- Texture Upgrades – Restored original texture detail and tone while improving HD fidelity.
- Water Improvements – Visual updates make water more realistic and fluid.
- Performance Boosts – Faster loading and smoother gameplay across all platforms.
- PS5 Stability – Crashes when playing the PS4 version on PS5 have been resolved.
- Classic Controls Return – An option for the original 2003 console controls has been added.
- Story Detail Fixes – Corrected misspellings (like Vasiley's address) and environmental inconsistencies (like signage and texture gaps).
- Model Consistency – Corrected visual bugs including mismatched textures, incorrect lighting, and missing transparency in key scenes.
- Environmental Interactions Expanded – Radios now play news segments, and you can practice hand-to-hand combat with a new tutorial in the Parisian Ghetto.
- Camera Control Upgrades – Fixed camera views can now be cancelled with the “Reset Camera” button when using Modern Controls.
- Achievement Fixes – The “Parkour” achievement now unlocks as intended.
- Combat & Movement Fixes – Addressed animation glitches, stuck enemies, and fixed various bugs related to dual pistols, ragdoll physics, and player movement.
- Audio Bug Fixes – Resolved issues with missing or looping sound effects and adjusted volume levels after reloads.
- Gameplay Logic Fixes – Keypad sounds now play, puzzle sequences no longer break animations, and stats track correctly.
- Outfit & Animation Fixes – Switching outfits no longer affects Lara’s eye animations in cutscenes.
- Enemy Behavior Fixes – Cleaned up animation bugs for the Cleaner, Boaz, and Kurtis.
- Camera & FOV Tweaks – Adjusted field of view to better match the original experience, especially with Tank Controls.
- Visual Bug Fixes – Resolved issues with incorrect camera roll, respawning items, broken geometry, and lighting inconsistencies.
- Chirugai Updates – Fixed several bugs affecting audio, visuals, and gameplay while using the Chirugai.