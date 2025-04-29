Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 810k

Brace Yourself Games' long-awaited follow-up to Crypt of the NecroDancer, Rift of the NecroDancer, was every bit as cheesy as you would hope to see from a Guitar Hero-style rhythm puzzle adventure game (rolls off the tongue, eh?), and its upcoming DLC is going to get things even cheesier.

The beloved Wario Land-inspired indie Pizza Tower will soon be bringing the sauce to Rift of the Necrodancer, with an upcoming DLC pack containing a handful of tracks from Peppino's high-octane platforming perils. This one arrives on Switch on 21st May (5th May on Steam), so make sure that you work up an appetite in the next few weeks.

Aside from Peppino himself accompanying your every shred sesh, the DLC includes four bonus songs to be tackled in true Rift fashion. Here's what you can expect to jam along to in late May:

It's Pizza Time! - Mr. Sauceman

The Death that I Deservioli - Mr. Sauceman

Unexpectancy, Pt 3 - Mr. Sauceman

World Wide Noise - ClascyJitto

The Pizza Tower pack follows last month's Celeste-themed additions, featuring tracks and cameos from the other beloved indie platformer. Rift's show drop announcement at the March 2025 Nintendo Direct teased even more DLC in the pipeline featuring Super Meat Boy, so keep an eye out for that one too!

We had a great time with Rift of the Necrodancer when it arrived on Switch last month, calling it "a smart, stylish remix of what rhythm games can be" in our review.