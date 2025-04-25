Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 810k

With all the excitement surrounding the likes of Mario Kart World and Cyberpunk 2077 for the Switch 2, you might have forgotten that Sega also announced Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S.

Well, we now have a debut trailer for the launch title and, well... it's Puyo Puyo Tetris. And that's a good thing! These games are great fun, and although it's hardly what we'd call a headline launch release, we're thankful that it's coming to the Switch 2 regardless.

Like previous titles, the game blends together Puyo Puyo and Tetris with a boatload of different rulesets to enjoy. It'll support both local and online play with a total of 40 playable characters.

Let's check out the key features:

A brand-new “Puyo Tetris Doubles” mode: Compete in 2v2 battles with pairs using a single board to pull off devastating combos.

Experience a multi-dimensional story in the extensive Adventure mode, or compete with friends and family in a bounty of competitive local and online modes featuring support for up to 4 players.

A packed roster of 40 playable characters, Including Sonic the Hedgehog, each with their own unique stats and abilities

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S is listed on the Switch eShop for £34.99 / $39.99.