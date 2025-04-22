With the recent addition of the GBA title Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion, the paid service now boasts a total of 300 playable titles in the West.

So to be clear, this count excludes SP titles, Japanese exclusives, and the upcoming line-up of GameCube titles for the Switch 2. And yes, just to address the elephant in the room, we would have already hit 300 titles if it weren't for the removal of Super Soccer back in March.

Still, 300 games is a lot, not to mention the access you're also getting to titles like F-Zero 99, Tetris 99, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass, Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise, and Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion.

And even if you're not on the higher tier, you've still got a wealth of classic titles to choose from – 187 of them, in fact!

Are there still improvements to be made? Sure. We'd love it if everything were just included in one app (and technically it is, if you head into the Nintendo Switch Online hub – but we mean the proper game catalogue apps), and like many folks, we wish that we could still purchase titles on an ad-hoc basis like the old days. Alas.

It's a pretty great line-up of games though, and we know it's going to increase by at least three when the Switch 2 launches on 5th June 2025. GameCube games will be available exclusively on the new hardware at the Expansion Pack level, adding The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, SoulCalibur II, and F-Zero GX on day one.

Nintendo will also be expanding its online capabilities with the Switch 2 by introducing GameChat, allowing you to talk directly with friends online via a built-in microphone. A camera will also be on sale that will allow proper face-to-face conversations during gameplay (and you don't need the official camera, either - any USB-C compatible device will do the job).