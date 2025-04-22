Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 809k

Nintendo has today released a brand new update for its Switch Online Game Boy Advance library. Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones has been added for Expansion Pack subscribers.

Released on the GBA in 2005, this was the second series entry to launch in the West (the first, The Blazing Blade, launched in North America in 2003 as plain old Fire Emblem and is already available on NSO) and focuses on the siblings Eirika and Ephraim and their quest to save the continent of Magvel from an a demon. If it isn't one thing, it's another, right?

Here's an overview, courtesy of Nintendo:

The kingdom of Renais lies shattered by a sudden invasion! Use cunning strategy to guide the royal heirs Eirika and Ephraim on their twin quest to rebuild Renais. Take advantage of your strengths and exploit your enemy's weaknesses, but be careful: if a soldier perishes on the battlefield, they're gone forever! In a world of dragons and magic, you must always be ready for battle. Take advantage of the terrain and the weapon in your hand, and attack enemies either from afar using magic or up close with your sword. Each weapon has its own strength and weakness, so choose wisely when attacking your opponent, because you don't want to be caught off guard. Build the perfect army. Do you want a pegasus rider or a wyvern rider? An assassin or a rogue? Upgrade your troops to different classes, each with their own skills and weapons, and save the land from the forces of darkness!

pic.twitter.com/bJ0Cdz3XL6 Guide Eirika and Ephraim on their twin quest to rebuild Renais in Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones, available now for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members! #GameBoyAdvance April 22, 2025

If you missed this back in the mid-moughties, you may have played it on 3DS as part of the Ambassador Program for early adopters of that system.

If you're curious, Japan got the same update, too. This latest update follows three Mega Drive games added earlier in April.