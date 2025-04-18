The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived — a day late because of a certain gokarting plumber, but there you go!

We've got a list of new games in the eShop for your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - New Releases

Animal Quest: The Battle for Green Hollow (Aldora Games, 11th Apr, $4.90) - Join Finn, a brave little deer, and his friends in this beautiful visual novel! Everything was peaceful and games with his friends.. until the enormous panther Suna appears, who wants to take over the forest.

Arcade Archives GANGBUSTERS (HAMSTER, 10th Apr, $7.99) - "GANGBUSTERS" is an action shooter released by KONAMI in 1988. Control SMITH & WESSON as they capture THE DAGRUS MOB, the gang that robbed THE GRANT BANK. Use a limited number of bullets to catch THE RED GANG and replenish and power up your ammunition as you aim for the final stage.

Bubble Wizard II Saga (Max Interactive Studio, 17th Apr, $3.99) - Travel across mystical lands, bursting cursed bubbles to free trapped magic and restore light to OZ Wizard Country. With each level you conquer, the darkness weakens. Take on the challenge as you battle through new enchanted realms, dangerous dungeons, and mystical forests filled with tricky puzzles and hidden treasures.

Chessarama (Minimol, 17th Apr, $14.99) - Chessarama is a collection of original puzzle and strategy games inspired by Chess. It reimagines chess rules and tactics using many different themes. Each game has its own set of rules, visual theme and original handcrafted challenges for you to play!

Chippy’s Stash (Afil Games, 17th Apr, $4.99) - In Chippy’s Stash, a charming tile-based puzzle game, you must help Chippy push acorns into hollow tree stumps, overcoming obstacles that will test your wit and strategy.

Cozy Stitch Puzzle (RedDeer.Games, 17th Apr, $1.99) - Unwind with Cozy Stitch Puzzle – a heartwarming puzzle game full of cuddly fun! Match colorful plushie pairs across 126 cozy levels, each uniquely generated for endless replayability. With 9 delightful plushie categories – from animals and sea creatures to magical beings and toys – every puzzle feels like stitching together a soft and soothing story.

Dragons Legacy : Monsters Lair (Grizzly Games, 19th Apr, $7.99) - In Dragons Legacy: Monsters Lair, you become a powerful dragon, embarking on an epic quest to defeat monstrous foes and unlock the keys to new realms. As you explore vast, dangerous landscapes, you’ll face fierce monsters determined to defend the keys you need to escape.

EGGCONSOLE DINOSAUR PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise, 17th Apr, $6.49) - "Dinosaur" is a role-playing game released in 1990 in Japan, featuring a rare 3D perspective for Nihon Falcom. With its dark and serious storyline, unique world-building—including spell names like "I Witness the Death-Dancing Maiden"—the game captivates players with its distinct atmosphere.

Hegzis (eastasiasoft, 23rd Apr, $4.99) - Master the hex grid as you puzzle through colorfully chill stages, clearing lines and strategically using tools to assist! As you rotate pieces and fill lines to connect all the way across, hexes will disappear and increase your score. But be careful not to block yourself in!

Hit Back (Entity3, 19th Apr, $0.99) - Hit Back is an intense sword-fighting showdown where precision and timing are the keys to victory. Grab your sword, step into the arena, and prepare for battle! Strike the ball with perfect timing to send it hurtling toward your opponent—but stay sharp, because it’s coming right back! As the rally speeds up, land perfect hits to unleash even more power and overwhelm your enemy.

I Am Busy Digging a Hole (RandomSpin Games, 17th Apr, $5.99) - "I Am Busy Digging a Hole" – and you'll be busy too! Grab your shovel and discover what treasures lie beneath the surface in this delightful digging adventure. The deeper you go, the more exciting your journey becomes.

I, Robot (Atari, 17th Apr, $14.99) - Jeff Minter is back with another unique take on a 1980s Atari arcade game. Reimagined in Minter’s signature assault of colors, shapes and sounds, this new take on the eclectic arcade title is built from the ground up with new challenges, new twists, and a whole lot of llamas. - Read our I, Robot review