LunarLux
Image: Nintendo Life / indie.io

The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived — a day late because of a certain gokarting plumber, but there you go!

We've got a list of new games in the eShop for your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - New Releases

Animal Quest: The Battle for Green Hollow (Aldora Games, 11th Apr, $4.90) - Join Finn, a brave little deer, and his friends in this beautiful visual novel! Everything was peaceful and games with his friends.. until the enormous panther Suna appears, who wants to take over the forest.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube808k
Watch on YouTube

Arcade Archives GANGBUSTERS (HAMSTER, 10th Apr, $7.99) - "GANGBUSTERS" is an action shooter released by KONAMI in 1988. Control SMITH & WESSON as they capture THE DAGRUS MOB, the gang that robbed THE GRANT BANK. Use a limited number of bullets to catch THE RED GANG and replenish and power up your ammunition as you aim for the final stage.

Bubble Wizard II Saga (Max Interactive Studio, 17th Apr, $3.99) - Travel across mystical lands, bursting cursed bubbles to free trapped magic and restore light to OZ Wizard Country. With each level you conquer, the darkness weakens. Take on the challenge as you battle through new enchanted realms, dangerous dungeons, and mystical forests filled with tricky puzzles and hidden treasures.

Chessarama (Minimol, 17th Apr, $14.99) - Chessarama is a collection of original puzzle and strategy games inspired by Chess. It reimagines chess rules and tactics using many different themes. Each game has its own set of rules, visual theme and original handcrafted challenges for you to play!

Chippy’s Stash (Afil Games, 17th Apr, $4.99) - In Chippy’s Stash, a charming tile-based puzzle game, you must help Chippy push acorns into hollow tree stumps, overcoming obstacles that will test your wit and strategy.

Cozy Stitch Puzzle (RedDeer.Games, 17th Apr, $1.99) - Unwind with Cozy Stitch Puzzle – a heartwarming puzzle game full of cuddly fun! Match colorful plushie pairs across 126 cozy levels, each uniquely generated for endless replayability. With 9 delightful plushie categories – from animals and sea creatures to magical beings and toys – every puzzle feels like stitching together a soft and soothing story.

Dragons Legacy : Monsters Lair (Grizzly Games, 19th Apr, $7.99) - In Dragons Legacy: Monsters Lair, you become a powerful dragon, embarking on an epic quest to defeat monstrous foes and unlock the keys to new realms. As you explore vast, dangerous landscapes, you’ll face fierce monsters determined to defend the keys you need to escape.

EGGCONSOLE DINOSAUR PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise, 17th Apr, $6.49) - "Dinosaur" is a role-playing game released in 1990 in Japan, featuring a rare 3D perspective for Nihon Falcom. With its dark and serious storyline, unique world-building—including spell names like "I Witness the Death-Dancing Maiden"—the game captivates players with its distinct atmosphere.

Hegzis (eastasiasoft, 23rd Apr, $4.99) - Master the hex grid as you puzzle through colorfully chill stages, clearing lines and strategically using tools to assist! As you rotate pieces and fill lines to connect all the way across, hexes will disappear and increase your score. But be careful not to block yourself in!

Hit Back (Entity3, 19th Apr, $0.99) - Hit Back is an intense sword-fighting showdown where precision and timing are the keys to victory. Grab your sword, step into the arena, and prepare for battle! Strike the ball with perfect timing to send it hurtling toward your opponent—but stay sharp, because it’s coming right back! As the rally speeds up, land perfect hits to unleash even more power and overwhelm your enemy.

I Am Busy Digging a Hole (RandomSpin Games, 17th Apr, $5.99) - "I Am Busy Digging a Hole" – and you'll be busy too! Grab your shovel and discover what treasures lie beneath the surface in this delightful digging adventure. The deeper you go, the more exciting your journey becomes.

I, Robot (Atari, 17th Apr, $14.99) - Jeff Minter is back with another unique take on a 1980s Atari arcade game. Reimagined in Minter’s signature assault of colors, shapes and sounds, this new take on the eclectic arcade title is built from the ground up with new challenges, new twists, and a whole lot of llamas. - Read our I, Robot review

Irisy Aqua (Otorakobo, 17th Apr, $26.81) - Eden, the great sea that contains the world's memories as "colors. "The seven girls that have the power to control colors are destined to battle each other. . . Experience the battles of colorful girls in a cruel fate, set in a fleeting yet vibrant world!

Leila (NAISU, 17th Apr, $12.99) - Play as Leila and traverse through all phases of her life, uncovering her pivotal life moments. By unraveling puzzles imbued with the fragments of her narrative, you'll comprehend the motives behind Leila's life decisions.

LunarLux (indie.io, 17th Apr, $19.99) - LunarLux is an anime-inspired action-adventure RPG that takes place on the Moon! A thousand years ago, humanity lived on the now volcanic and lifeless earth-like planet known as Terra. Due to the planetary catastrophe, ASTRA, humans were forced to find a new home.

LUNAR Remastered Collection (GungHo America, 18th Apr, $49.99) - The timeless classics from the Silver Star make their return after 25 years! Dive into the enchanting worlds of LUNAR: Silver Star Story Complete and LUNAR 2: Eternal Blue Complete, two beloved JRPGs that have captured the hearts of gamers for generations. - Read our LUNAR Remastered Collection review

Masters Bowling (Pix Arts, 19th Apr, $9.99) - Experience the thrill of bowling like never before! Step into the ultimate bowling arena designed for endless fun with friends and family. Enjoy local multiplayer action with up to 4 players, creating unforgettable moments and friendly competition.

Maths Pals (EpiXR Games, 17th Apr, $9.99) - Designed for kids in Grade 1 and Grade 2, this engaging educational game will help young learners develop essential math skills while having a great time.

Mayhem Mail (Ratalaika Games, 11th Apr, $4.99) - Mayhem Mail is a classic single screen arcade platformer with some added puzzle elements. Deliver the mail through its 60 colorful 2D levels full with dangers and enemies. Everything in a day’s worth of work!

MINI HOCKEY CUP (EpiXR Games, 17th Apr, $3.99) - Welcome to the Mini Hockey Cup, where only the best rise to the top! Battle your way through 4 competitive leagues and prove your skills in 3 challenging tournaments.

Necroking (Alawar Premium, 17th Apr, $5.00) - Harness the dark powers of necromancy and command an army of more than 30 types of undead minion. Engage in intense battles where strategic decision-making and quick reflexes are key.

Old Skies (Wadjet Eye Games, 23rd Apr, $19.99) - A time travel adventure spanning two hundred years. Dive into the past with time agent Fia Quinn as she embarks on seven trips through time.

ONLY UP! (BoggySoft, 18th Apr, $4.99) - Embark on an exhilarating journey in Only Up! , where the only way is up! Test your precision, patience, and platforming skills as you navigate towering obstacles, floating platforms, and unpredictable pathways to reach the highest heights.

Orphans (Pdpartid@games, 18th Apr, $16.99) - Dive into this immersive game, taking on the role of Victoria, a young girl orphaned after a tragic sea accident, trapped in the enigmatic confines of a mysterious city. In a place full of traps and dangers, Victoria must rely on her dexterity to advance. But Victoria will not be alone on this journey.

PAWfect Pet Paradise (COMMANDO PANDA, 11th Apr, $1.99) - Unleash your creativity with two heartwarming design games where you craft the perfect spaces for adorable animals! "Pawfectly Designed" – Assist your canine designer in arranging cozy spaces for their friends, ensuring they feel comfortable and inspired to follow their passions.

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate (Rocket Panda Games, 17th Apr, $24.99) - Experience the side-scrolling beat'em up with the heart of a fighting game and hardcore pixel art anime action!

Pool With Me (Soroka Games, 19th Apr, $6.99) - Grab your cue and get ready for the most exciting pool experience! Pool With Me lets you play 8-ball pool in both 3D and 2D modes—whether you want realistic physics or fast-paced arcade action.

Rusty Rabbit (NetEase Games, 17th Apr, $19.99) - Cute little bunny? Not a chance. Experience exhilarating action and mystery as you dig ever deeper into the giant ruins! With your mech's ninja-like speed and mobility, explore the ruins by smashing through blocks, and loot any treasure that awaits! - Read our Rusty Rabbit review

Sacre Bleu (Noodlecake, 17th Apr, $14.99) - Bullet time combat as you ricochet through midair! Blunderbuss propulsion that can be used as a weapon or for platforming! Combat grades that reward your developing skills by shaving time off your high-speed record – 00:00 is only the beginning! Stylized action in gorgeous 3D environments!

Skies Above (Flynns Arcade, 17th Apr, $7.99) - A fast-paced, 2D action game, where your goal is to destroy the endless waves of flying orb bots and fly higher with every run, until the Leviathan is saved!

Sneaky All-Nighter (SAT-BOX, 17th Apr, $3.00) - Enjoy the thrill of walking the fine line between hiding and getting caught! Share Joy-Con™, and up to 4 players can join in the fun! Reach for the ultimate high score! Compete for the fastest clear time and earn a top spot on the leaderboards!

Snow Squall Grip (Dolores Ent., 17th Apr, $9.99) - Your helicopter crashes in a remote, icy wilderness en route to delivering batteries to a mysterious research facility. Now, you must complete your delivery before you freeze to death or get eaten by a strange presence stalking you.

Sunderfolk (Dreamhaven, 23rd Apr, $49.99) - Rediscover Game Night with the magic of Sunderfolk, a shared turn-based tactical RPG adventure where your mobile device becomes the controller*. Built with a couch co-op experience in mind, up to four players adventure through the magical and dangerous Sunderlands.

Tempopo (The Cult Games, 17th Apr, $19.99) - Players arrive to find that Hana’s garden of musical flowers have been scattered across the sky and need rescuing, but only her magical garden sprites can retrieve them. Mischievous and uncoordinated by nature, Tempopo will rely on your instructions to work together and solve each island's puzzle.

There’s No Easter Eggs (Error300 Games, 11th Apr, $6.99) - There's No Easter eggs is a casual hidden object game with over 500 Easter eggs to find. Can you catch them all?

Thought Experiment Simulator (Gamirror Games, 17th Apr, $6.99) - Engage in a quirky, voice-acted exploration of philosophical dilemmas, where humor meets profound thought. It takes about 2 hours to finish.

Thrill Penguin (Ratalaika Games, 18th Apr, $4.99) - You are an ambitious penguin who brandishes a stylish bandana and aspires to be a parkour master. Run, jump, dive, and swim through different and six unique zones containing challenging levels to demonstrate your esteemed parkour prowess.

Vinebound: Tangled Together (Silesia Games, 17th Apr, $3.99) - Vinebound is a co-op first roguelike for 1-2 players where you have to coordinate attacks with a ping-pong cooldown to defeat hordes of enemies. Can your friendship survive the botanical mayhem of Garden Lands?

What will you be downloading this week?

(You may select up to 5 answers)

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!