Review Star Overdrive (Switch) - Uneven But Ambitious Open-World Hoverboarding The boards do work on water

Switch eShop - New Releases

.catMilk 2 (GAME NACIONAL, 5th Apr, $9.99) - Get ready to test your reflexes and skills in this challenging platformer! Take control of a determined little cat who must overcome obstacles and find the right path to reach its goal. With simple controls but increasing difficulty, each level demands precision and strategy to move forward.

Arcade Archives ASSAULT PLUS (HAMSTER, 3rd Apr, $7.99) - "ASSAULT PLUS" is a shooter released by NAMCO (Bandai Namco Entertainment) in 1988. Take control of a tank and do battle with enemies! Using separate controls for your left and right treads, the game has a distinctive charm once you master its controls.

Axe Champ Vs (Entity3, 5th Apr, $0.99) - Axe Champ Vs is the ultimate test of precision and skill! Take turns throwing axes at spinning, shifting, and unpredictable targets in a head-to-head battle. Each match consists of three intense rounds—hit the targets, rack up points, and outscore your opponent to claim victory!

Barista Coffee Simulator (BurleaGamesStudio, 14th Apr, $9.99) - Start with a simple machine and a handful of ingredients, then build your way up by crafting beautiful, flavorful drinks for every kind of customer—from early-morning regulars to curious first-timers.

Barista Simulator 2025 (DubassGames, 11th Apr, $9.99) - Your journey from humble coffee cart to caffeine empire is just one espresso shot away! Step behind the counter, fire up the machines, and start crafting steamy, frothy drinks for an ever-growing crowd of quirky, caffeine-craving customers.

Big Buck Hunter: Ultimate Trophy (Game Mill, 11th Apr, $39.99) - Get ready to lock, load, and dominate the wild like never before with Big Buck Hunter: Ultimate Trophy! This groundbreaking experience takes the #1 arcade hunting game to thrilling new heights, delivering over 3X the content of its hit predecessor.

Brain IQTopia (YoboGames, 4th Apr, $5.00) - Take on a series of mind-bending challenges in Brain IQTopia! Test your mental agility across 10 fun and fast-paced mini-games that put your brain to the ultimate test.

Detective From The Crypt (Sometimes You, 9th Apr, $9.99) - Detective From The Crypt is a mystical Victorian detective story in which you play for a ghost girl helped by a ghost cat. Play and get the feeling of being a true Victorian detective. Reveal the secrets of the old estate while playing the game.

Dreamless Girl (Happy Player, 10th Apr, $9.99) - A wealth of beautiful CGs and Live2D illustrations vividly depict the bonds between the girls. Pilot your mech, take on various special challenges, unlock powerful skills, and make your mech even stronger!

EGGCONSOLE HOW MANY ROBOT PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise, 3rd Apr, $6.49) - This game is a puzzle game released in 1987 in Japan. The player teaches a robot, equipped with artificial intelligence, to remember action patterns and disarm bombs.

EGGCONSOLE PYRAMID WARP MSX (D4 Enterprise, 10th Apr, $6.49) - This action game was released in 1983 in Japan. Players control an adventurer exploring a pyramid in search of treasure. Each room is patrolled by scorpions and bats, so use the passageways wisely, take advantage of paired warp tunnels, or hide in treasure chests to avoid them.

Electronics Supermarket Simulator (Great Escape Games Publishing, 8th Apr, $3.99) - Welcome to Electronics Supermarket Simulator, the ultimate experience where you'll design, manage, and grow your very own electronics retail empire.

GIRLS MADE PUDDING (KAMITSUBAKI STUDIO, 10th Apr, $9.99) - In Girls Made Pudding, everything happens during the journey. Nothing will happen if you stay where you are, and by going back on the road where you came from, you'll return to the dialogue you already read once. Keep the bike moving and the girls chatting and eventually you'll unfold this story's mysteries.

Gladiators Simulator : The Champions of Liberty (Grizzly Games, 12th Apr, $9.99) - Travel back to the ruthless world of ancient Rome, where gladiators fight for their lives and the crowd demands blood. In Gladiators Simulator : The Champions of Liberty, you manage your own arena, training fighters and organizing breathtaking events to captivate the audience.

GunSpectre (Clickteam, 11th Apr, $2.99) - GUNSPECTRE is a twin-stick adventure game featuring a large open world and a ton of action! In the distant future, only a wasteland remains. An ancient menace has returned forcing many people to flee the once peaceful desert. Armed with a pocket full of of miracles, it is up to you to restore peace to the wasteland people call home.

Happy Hotel (Nyakuza Games, 3rd Apr, $3.99) - Happy Hotel is a fast-paced horror mini-game collection that dares you to survive the handcrafted, unpredictable floors of a haunted hotel. Combining thrilling platforming, quick-thinking puzzles, and suspenseful surprises, it delivers a chilling and unforgettable experience.

Hook: Complete Edition (Ultimate Games, 10th Apr, $3.99) - Experience the ultimate relaxing puzzle game collection with Hook: Complete Edition, featuring both Hook 1 and Hook 2 in one package.

Hot Rod Mayhem (Casual Brothers, 15th Apr, $15.99) - Start your engines, gearheads - it's time for Hot Rod Mayhem! Prove yourself as the ultimate little racer by putting your speed and swerving skills to the test in wild races and one-of-a-kind trials!

Kebab Simulator 2025 (DEMENCI Games, 4th Apr, $9.99) - Welcome to Kebab Simulator 2025, where sizzling skewers, mouthwatering flavors, and restaurant mastery await! Start from a humble food stall and grow your dream kebab restaurant into the hottest spot in town.

Legends Aligned (Afil Games, 3rd Apr, $4.99) - Legends Aligned is a puzzle game where strategy and organization meet in the enchanting world of RPG miniatures! Your challenge? Arrange each piece precisely within a dynamic grid, ensuring no space is wasted.

Leo & Mia : Animal Rescue (Maximum Entertainment, 10th Apr, $19.99) - Set out on an adventure to save wildlife from poachers and other dangers! Embark on exciting missions to help elephants, giraffes, lions and many more species survive the dangers of the savannah.

Little Droid (Stamina Zero, 10th Apr, $5.99) - Little Droid is an adventure platformer that takes you to a world of mysteries, tough enemies, and hidden dangers. The journey is packed with challenges, requiring careful battery management to keep the droid energized at crucial moments.

Mayhem Mail (Ratalaika Games, 11th Apr, $4.99) - The mail has been scattered! Take on the mail route from hell, recover and deliver mail to its rightful place! Mayhem Mail is a classic single screen arcade platformer with some added puzzle elements.

Merchant In Dungeon (Shanghai QuanYu Network Technology, 10th Apr, $3.99) - This game is about managing shops. Hercules enters Dark Gate Town solo, aiming to repay his father's debt. Starting with a store, he grows capital, hires, expands shops, and manages relationships with diverse female NPCs.

Monument Valley (ustwo games, 15th Apr, $8.99) - Embark on a dreamlike adventure in the iconic Monument Valley, the award-winning puzzle game where architecture defies reality. Guide Princess Ida through surreal monuments, uncovering hidden paths and optical illusions that challenge perception. Step into a world where the impossible becomes possible.

Monument Valley 2 (ustwo games, 15th Apr, $8.99) - Return to the world of impossible architecture in Monument Valley 2. Guide Ro and her child through surreal monuments, uncovering hidden paths and discover the power of letting go.

Mortisomem (Sometimes You, 11th Apr, $7.99) - Mortisomem is an adventure, mystery, and horror game with retro visual aesthetics. The game takes place in the year 1917, in the vast forest of inland Brazil. Donald Barnes is an immigrant and a successful American merchant in Brazil.

Moving Houses (eastasiasoft, 16th Apr, $12.99) - There comes a time in everyone’s life when they must leave their home behind and find another. Now in Moving Houses, it's your turn… whether you really want to leave or not.

Neko Bakery (RedDeer.Games, 4th Apr, $1.99) - Meet the fluffiest chef in town – a whiskered wonder who’s baking up a storm and needs YOU to pack up his pastry masterpieces! Sounds easy? Try cramming mountains of cupcakes, cakes, and fish-shaped treats into boxes that are waaay too small!

Pets and Friends (Trefl S.A, 11th Apr, $6.99) - An adorable game full of cozy animals, flowers and beautiful pastel cards. Create your sticker album, put together puzzles, memory puzzles, read trivia about animals, and spend a nice and cozy time admiring the cute little mouths of your favorite critters.

Pilo and the Holobook (RedDeer.Games, 10th Apr, $5.99) - Pilo and the Holobook is an exploration-based adventure game set in a colorful galaxy where you guide Pilo, an apprentice explorer, on a journey to document the universe’s wonders and solve mysteries.

Primitive Life Simulator (Grizzly Games, 5th Apr, $3.99) - Primitive Life Simulator – Experience the adventure of survival in the prehistoric era! In Primitive Life Simulator, you’ll travel back in time to experience life in humanity’s earliest days.

PROGRESS ORDERS (Bushiroad, 10th Apr, $19.99) - You can choose between a Male or Female character. Use various facilities like the Blacksmith, Item Shop and Garden to support each of the unique adventurers at the 3D-rendered guild. Build up your guild while getting closer with your favorite partners!

Promise Mascot Agency (Kaizen Game Works, 10th Apr, $24.99) - Explore a cursed town, recruit new mascots and solve the mystery of your exile! From the creators of Paradise Killer comes the world’s first (and best) Open World Mascot Management Crime Drama: this is Promise Mascot Agency.

QUIZ! Cat Proverbs Around the World (MASK, 10th Apr, $3.99) - This is a quiz game where you can learn rare and fascinating cat-related proverbs from different cultures while enjoying adorable cat photos.

ReMix (BD Games, 11th Apr, $12.00) - In this world, you are able to choose from a variety of heroes with different fighting styles and use the power of music to battle against evil void monsters. Then you will meet various heroes with distinctive playing and fighting styles, such as Octavia who is good at Melody House and Amaya who is a Funk expert.

Shape Drop (Entity3, 12th Apr, $0.99) - Shape Drop is a fast-paced arcade game where precision and timing are everything. Navigate your way through a series of rotating shapes, skillfully dropping and jumping to avoid deadly spikes. Your goal is simple, guide the ball past tricky obstacles and into the tube to advance.

Skull Pirates: Adventures (NOSTRA GAMES, 10th Apr, $9.99) - You are the captain trying to find your way to new islands. Customize your ship, navigate the deep waters, and face all the challenges of the pirate life. Use your skills to stay alive as long as possible and collect trophies for your skills.

SNOW BROS. 2 SPECIAL (Clear River Games, 10th Apr, $29.99) - SNOW BROS. 2 SPECIAL is a remake of TOAPLAN's 1994 release Snow Bros. 2. The IP license has now passed to TATSUJIN, who will continue its legacy.

Spirit Valor (KEMCO, 4th Apr, $17.99) - In Spirit Valor, you play as a spirit caught in a struggle between magic and fate. After a magic outburst binds him to a human warrior Richard's body, the two embark on a perilous quest to stop the rise of demonic forces. The game offers a rich RPG experience where adventure meets strategy.

Spot It Fast! Kids’ Difference Hunt (MASK, 10th Apr, $3.99) - This is a brain-training game where you must find the one hidden difference in adorable illustrations before time runs out!

Stellar Docks: Deep Space (Afil Games, 10th Apr, $4.99) - Embark on an interstellar puzzle adventure in Stellar Docks, a grid-based logic game featuring charming 2D pixel art. Guide an astronaut as they push drones to their charging docks across challenging maps filled with strategic puzzles.

The Sekimeiya: Spun Glass (Viridian Software, 10th Apr, $14.99) - In the rural town of Yushibana, the Ashiya family holds much of the wealth. After they discover a rare gemstone, a showing is scheduled in Ashiya Tower, drawing the attention of many of the townspeople. However, during the exhibit, the tower is flooded with smoke, activating emergency shutters that trap eight people inside.

TONGTONG (SUCCESS, 10th Apr, $3.99) - "TONGTONG" is a store-front arcade game developed in 1987. Packed with adorable animal characters! Win by matching 3 or more of your chosen animals on the screen! Supports rankings—aim for the high score!

Vampires and Knights : Eclipse Survival & Magic Craft (Grizzly Games, 4th Apr, $3.99) - An unknown evil sorcerer has cast a powerful curse over the kingdom, enveloping the land in a mysterious fog and summoning deadly vampires that stalk the night. Solar eclipses darken the sky, signaling the arrival of these menacing creatures.

Vault of the Void (Spider Nest Games, 3rd Apr, $17.99) - Vault of the Void is a single-player, low-RNG roguelike deckbuilder designed to put the power into your hands. Continuously build, transform and iterate on your fixed 20 card deck as you progress through your run - or even before each battle.

Wind Story (BluSped Studio, 10th Apr, $14.99) - "Wind Story" is a pixel style simulation RPG game. Upon arriving at Wind Chime Ranch, players can immerse themselves in rural lifestyles, including farming, breeding, and fishing.

Windborn – Concrete Jungle (EpiXR Games, 10th Apr, $6.99) - Embark on an exhilarating journey as a bird navigating the skies alongside your flock. In this beautifully crafted adventure, you will soar through 11 vibrant and diverse levels, each offering unique challenges and breathtaking landscapes.

What will you be downloading this week? Star Overdrive Arcade Archives ASSAULT PLUS Big Buck Hunter: Ultimate Trophy Detective From The Crypt Dreamless Girl EGGCONSOLE How Many Robot PC-8801mkIISR EGGCONSOLE Pyramid Warp MSX Girls Made Pudding Gunspectre Happy Hotel Hook: Complete Edition Hot Rod Mayhem Legends Aligned Leo & Mia : Animal Rescue Little Droid Mayhem Mail Monument Valley Monument Valley II Mortisomem Moving Houses Pets and Friends Pilo and the Holobook Progress Orders Promise Mascot Agency ReMix Skull Pirates: Adventures Snow Bros. 2 Special Spirit Valor Stellar Docks: Deep Space The Sekimeiya: Spun Glass Vampires and Knights : Eclipse Survival & Magic Craft Vault of the Void Wind Story Windborn - Concrete Jungle Something else (comment below) Nothing for me this week (You may select up to 5 answers) What will you be downloading this week? (34 votes) Star Overdrive 15 % Arcade Archives ASSAULT PLUS 0% Big Buck Hunter: Ultimate Trophy 3 % Detective From The Crypt 0% Dreamless Girl 0% EGGCONSOLE How Many Robot PC-8801mkIISR 0% EGGCONSOLE Pyramid Warp MSX 0% Girls Made Pudding 3 % Gunspectre 0% Happy Hotel 0% Hook: Complete Edition 0% Hot Rod Mayhem 0% Legends Aligned 0% Leo & Mia : Animal Rescue 0% Little Droid 0% Mayhem Mail 0% Monument Valley 15 % Monument Valley II 15 % Mortisomem 0% Moving Houses 0% Pets and Friends 0% Pilo and the Holobook 3 % Progress Orders 3 % Promise Mascot Agency 9 % ReMix 0% Skull Pirates: Adventures 0% Snow Bros. 2 Special 6 % Spirit Valor 0% Stellar Docks: Deep Space 0% The Sekimeiya: Spun Glass 0% Vampires and Knights : Eclipse Survival & Magic Craft 0% Vault of the Void 3 % Wind Story 0% Windborn - Concrete Jungle 0% Something else (comment below) 0% Nothing for me this week 26 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!