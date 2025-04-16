Nintendo has confirmed the duration for tomorrow's Mario Kart World Direct presentation.

Announced via social media, the Direct will last "roughly 15 minutes", which is a pretty solid chunk of time to spend on just one game. As for what might be announced..? Well, who knows, but we're certain Nintendo has been keeping quite a lot under wraps so far.

The Direct will kick off at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 11pm AET, and guess what, we'll be livestreaming the whole thing right here on Nintendo Life. Our blog and live chat will go live roughly one hour before the Direct starts, and we'll also have the lovely Felix providing his own reactions in a separate livestream.

And in case you happened to miss it, Mario Kart World will launch alongside the Switch 2 on 5th June 2025.