In case you didn't already know, the Nintendo Switch Online app will carry over to the Switch 2 when it launches this June.

If you are wondering what the UI might look like when it eventually shows up on the new hybrid system, Nintendo's official Japanese website has now shared a sneak peek. As you can see, there'll be a huge "welcome" banner with Mario and the gang on bootup and the usual options lined up down the side.

Next up is the profile section - featuring plenty of familiar faces like Mario, Link, and Isabelle, along with some game listings. Here's where you can also see details about your Switch Online subscription and much more.

And last but not least is a graphic featuring all of the Switch Online retro game offerings. On display in this particular shot are a bunch of Famicom games and Nintendo has also featured the GameCube here, which will be added exclusively to the Switch 2 Expansion Pack service at launch.

Once again, you'll be accessing this online hub directly from the system's HOME menu, although the online icon is now placed ahead of the 'C' button icon on the menu. Of course, the Switch Online + Expansion Pack requires an active membership to use.