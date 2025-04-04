FromSoftware boss Hidetaka Miyazaki has been speaking to Nintendo about The Duskbloods, a surprise Switch 2 exclusive which was revealed during the recent Nintendo Direct.

While the title shares many similarities with previous FromSoftware games such as Bloodborne and Dark Souls, one of the most notable elements in the trailer was a rat-like character seen at the end of the footage.

This curious individual clearly caught the interviewer's attention, as he asks Miyazaki about it. "That character shares a similar role with the fire keepers from the Dark Souls series," replies the director of Demon's Souls, Dark Souls and Elden Ring.

"They remain in the hub area, providing the player with advice and guidance. I suppose you could say we tried doing something a little Nintendo-esque in the spirit of the partnership," adds Miyazaki.

When asked to expand on this comment, Miyazaki replies: "We tried something cute for a change. Although I will say this character is actually an elderly gentleman (laughter)."

You can check out the full interview here.