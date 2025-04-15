Star Wars will be getting a new single-player turn-based tactics game officially titled Star Wars Zero Company. Although a Nintendo release hasn't been mentioned, there's always a chance with the Switch 2 on the horizon.

This new game is being developed by the independent studio Bit Reactor (partly made up of former XCOM and Civilization developers) in collaboration with EA's Respawn Entertainment (Star Wars Jedi, Apex Legends). The first details about the game will be shared later this week during a panel at Star Wars Celebration Japan.

EA has shared the "exclusive first look" at some official artwork featuring "a few members of the elite squad under your command".

If this game is anything like the XCOM series or the quality of Respawn's Jedi series, fans could be in for a real treat.

Throughout the Switch generation, there have been multiple current and retro Star Wars game releases and it looks like this is set to continue - with Ubisoft's game Star Wars Outlaws already confirmed for the Switch 2.