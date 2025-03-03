Well folks, a new Monster Hunter game has come out, which means that Monster Hunter is predictably dominating the UK Charts. It wasn't always this way, but it's safe to say that the series has well and truly broken into the mainstream now. Surprisingly, however, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has actually managed to climb the charts to land just behind Monster Hunter Wilds and claim the silver medal.

This is despite the new release of PGA Tour 2K25, which itself debuted in third place. Lower down, we can see that Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection has just about scraped through to join the top ten ranks at number nine, while Nintendo's latest major release, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, slowly continues its descent to land at number eighteen.

But that's quite enough chattering! Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 Monster Hunter Wilds 3 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NEW 3 PGA Tour 2K25 1 4 EA Sports FC 25 PS5 43%, Switch 26%, PS4 18%, Xbox 13% 8 5 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 75%, PS4 18%, Xbox 7%, Switch 1% 6 6 Minecraft 7 7 Super Mario Party Jamboree 4 8 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 NEW 9 Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection 10 10 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 9 11 Grand Theft Auto V 14 12 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 16 13 Nintendo Switch Sports 5 14 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II 13 15 Sonic X Shadow Generations Switch 46%, PS5 39%, PS4 8%, Xbox 7% 11 16 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 46%, PS5 24%, PS4 15%, Xbox 8% 17 17 Star Wars Outlaws 15 18 Donkey Kong Country Returns

39 19 Red Dead Redemption PS4 76%, Switch 24% 26 20 Astro Bot

33 21 Super Mario Odyssey

2 22 Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii 24 23 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

- 24 Batman Arkham Collection 21 25 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 51%, Switch 39%, PS4 6%, Xbox 4% 28 26 Dog Man: Mission Impawsible Switch 84%, PS5 16% - 27 Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 98%, PS4 2% 20 28 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 91%, Switch 6%, Xbox 3% 23 29 WWE 2K24

32 30 Bluey: The Videogame Switch 73%, PS5 21%, PS4 4% - 31 Sonic Superstars Switch 77%, PS5 9%, Xbox 7%, PS4 7% - 32 Pokémon Violet

- 33 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

38 34 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

- 35 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

- 36 Sniper Elite: Resistance

- 37 Red Dead Redemption 2 - 38 Black Myth: Wukong - 39 Assassin's Creed Mirage

- 40 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.