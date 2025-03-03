Well folks, a new Monster Hunter game has come out, which means that Monster Hunter is predictably dominating the UK Charts. It wasn't always this way, but it's safe to say that the series has well and truly broken into the mainstream now. Surprisingly, however, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has actually managed to climb the charts to land just behind Monster Hunter Wilds and claim the silver medal.
This is despite the new release of PGA Tour 2K25, which itself debuted in third place. Lower down, we can see that Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection has just about scraped through to join the top ten ranks at number nine, while Nintendo's latest major release, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, slowly continues its descent to land at number eighteen.
But that's quite enough chattering! Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
NEW
|1
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|
3
|2
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
NEW
|3
|PGA Tour 2K25
|
1
|4
|EA Sports FC 25
|
PS5 43%, Switch 26%, PS4 18%, Xbox 13%
|
8
|5
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|PS5 75%, PS4 18%, Xbox 7%, Switch 1%
|
6
|6
|Minecraft
|
7
|7
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|
4
|8
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|
NEW
|9
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection
|
10
|10
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
9
|11
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
14
|12
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
16
|13
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
5
|14
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
|
13
|15
|
Sonic X Shadow Generations
|Switch 46%, PS5 39%, PS4 8%, Xbox 7%
|
11
|16
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 46%, PS5 24%, PS4 15%, Xbox 8%
|
17
|17
|Star Wars Outlaws
|
15
|18
|Donkey Kong Country Returns
|
39
|19
|Red Dead Redemption
|PS4 76%, Switch 24%
|
26
|20
|Astro Bot
|
33
|21
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
2
|22
|Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii
|
24
|23
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
-
|24
|Batman Arkham Collection
|
21
|25
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|
PS5 51%, Switch 39%, PS4 6%, Xbox 4%
|
28
|26
|Dog Man: Mission Impawsible
|Switch 84%, PS5 16%
|
-
|27
|Just Dance 2025 Edition
|Switch 98%, PS4 2%
|
20
|28
|Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 91%, Switch 6%, Xbox 3%
|
23
|29
|WWE 2K24
|
32
|30
|Bluey: The Videogame
|Switch 73%, PS5 21%, PS4 4%
|
-
|31
|Sonic Superstars
|Switch 77%, PS5 9%, Xbox 7%, PS4 7%
|-
|32
|Pokémon Violet
|
-
|33
|
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|
38
|34
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
-
|35
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
-
|36
|Sniper Elite: Resistance
|
-
|37
|
Red Dead Redemption 2
|
-
|38
|Black Myth: Wukong
|
-
|39
|Assassin's Creed Mirage
|
-
|40
|The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Would hope with a few others that Monster Hunter Wilds gets a mention on April 02nd.
MK8 is crazy at this stage but probably still one of the number one buys with a new console.
The main takeaway I'm having is actually just how dismal the console share is for Xbox on the games where that's listed. Can definitely see the why of them trending toward being third party when you're seeing them get a fraction of what Sony's getting on most of these, especially the insane split on Mortal Kombat 11.
Love to see Monster Hunter Wilds debuting on top!
Also happy personally to see 8 Deluxe in 2nd, Jamboree in 7th, Yu-Gi-Oh in 9th and so debuting in the top 10, New Horizons in 10th, Wonder in 12th, Switch Sports in 13th, Generations in 15th and Hogwarts Legacy in 16th and both selling the best on Switch, Country Returns in 18th, Astro Bot in 20th, Odyssey in 21st, Pirate Yakuza in 22nd (quite the drop compared to last week, but still) etc.!
It's crazy how Mario Kart is still topping the charts after all these years. Says a lot about the state of the industry, I suppose. However, is this physical only? Since many games aren't even available physically, that might skew one's opinion.
The cost for the base MH Wilds game is ridiculous. A$105 on Steam and A$115 on PS/XB. Yeah nah, imma wait for a sale.
BLUEY is on number 30. 😊
I looked up how many copies Mario Kart 8 has sold on Switch and it is estimated at 67 million. Obviously this doesn't include digital copies. So it's safe to say at this point the vast majority of people who own a Switch also have that. Quite a feat for a game that wasn't bundled with the system at launch or anything.
@Duncanballs The game runs pretty terribly on most systems and isn't playable at all on the Steam Deck. Obviously we don't know everything about the Switch 2 yet but I can't see this game running on it at all acceptable standard. What I'm hoping for is that we get a new game from the Rise team built specifically with the Switch 2 in mind.
The fact if it wasn't for Monster Hunter 8 Deluxe would probably be #1 is hilarious.
Switch hardware still selling well then! Great to see
@BenAV why not both, Wilds and Rise successor. A more compromised and optimized Series S version could probably run on NS2. I'm holding off on buying the PS5 version for the time being.
