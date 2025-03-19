Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 799k

Saber Interactive and Twirlbound have announced that the fantasy adventure The Knightling will be making the journey to Switch on 28th August.

We originally caught wind of this one last year, when the reveal trailer left us with a sudden hankering to revisit Breath of the Wild. Today's release date trailer does the same again, showcasing all of the field-trotting exploration we'd expect from the Zelda series, with some unique movement-based action thrown in for good measure.

This one will see you play as the titular Knightling, a hero-in-training who's sent out on a quest to rescue their mentor. The combat is mainly shield-based (Cap, is that you?), so prepare for a fair amount of throwing and catching, and we particularly like how your weapon of choice doubles as a means of traversal, with gliding and sliding galore.

You'll find a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots below:

All Heroes Start Small: Play as the Knightling, a brave knight-in-training who must embark on a daring quest to rescue their mentor, the great Sir Lionstone. Battle powerful foes, upgrade and master your abilities, and protect the people of the realm. Gather your courage and prove that even the smallest among us can be a hero! The Best Offense Is a Good Defense: Harness the power of Sir Lionstone’s magical shield in action-packed combat against the realm’s greatest challenges. Use the shield’s might to block, bash, parry, and create openings in your enemies’s defenses, then finish the job with huge attacks and combos. Slide Into Adventure: Set off on an epic journey across Clesseia’s many diverse regions, using the astounding power of the shield to slide and dash across the land with ease! Explore the world, mastering platforming and puzzle challenges with the shield’s unique abilities to earn rewards for upgrades.

We'll have to wait a couple of months before we can see how this one plays on Switch, but if the above release date trailer has got you in the mood, a free demo is now available on Steam.