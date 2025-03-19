If you haven't already tried out the Donkey Kong Country-inspired platformer Nikoderiko: The Magical World on the Switch, you might want to hold out until next month.

Publisher Knights Peaks and Vea Games has announced its colourful title, which arrived on the Switch eShop last October, will be getting a Director's Cut. It promises refined gameplay, expanded levels, enhanced visuals as well as brand new content including new secrets and "much more".

Vea Games' creative director Dmitry Smirnov describes the Director's Cut as the team's "full vision":

“We’re thrilled to introduce Nikoderiko: The Magical World – Director’s Cut, giving players our full vision of a love letter to the genre. We’ve taken the magic of the original and expanded upon it with exciting new content, refinements, and surprises that we can’t wait for players to discover.”

The good news is this will be an update to the existing game, so if you've already downloaded a copy from the eShop you'll apparently be ready to go when the Director's Cut arrives on 15th April 2025.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our review of the original release. We didn't mind it, even if it was a bit light on ideas and suffered from certain technical struggles on the Switch. Fingers crossed this update improves the overall experience.