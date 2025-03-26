Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 800k

A new 10-minute video released as part of Tolkien Reading Day on 25th March delves deeper into what players can expect from Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game when it launches on Switch on 29th July 2025.

In short, it's wholesome and lovely, though there's definitely still a part of us that isn't entirely keen on some of the visual presentation. That said, you can really tell that developer Wētā Workshop has done its homework on Tolkien's legendary book series, presenting a world that genuinely feels like it's been ripped straight from the pages of The Hobbit.

We're really quite taken with how the developers wanted to capture not only the fictional world of The Shire but also draw inspiration from Tolkien's own life. According to writer Darren Ormandy, he wanted to look at how the effects of World War One shaped Tolkien's world view and, in particular, his love of nature and trees.

As such, Tales of the Shire is looking to present the most picturesque little pocket of Middle Earth; an idealistic depiction of Bywater that represents a world without fear or danger. As a Hobbit moving into a new home, it'll be up to you to help build Bywater by forging connections with its citizens, cooking delicious meals, and tending to your crops.

If you want to check out some more straight gameplay, a separate trailer has been posted to the official PlayStation YouTube channel that sheds a bit more light on the upcoming game.