In the same round of Switch 2 filings at the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) in the US, it seems Wi-Fi 6 support has been confirmed.

As highlighted by The Verge, Wi-Fi 6 translates to "faster Wi-Fi in your Switch 2" - with the outlet expanding on what to potentially expect on this front (and what Nintendo's new hardware won't seemingly support):

"The filings show it will support Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) networks with up to 80MHz of bandwidth, up from Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) on the original Switch. However, it doesn’t seem to have Wi-Fi 7 or Wi-Fi 6E, and it’s only crossed the FCC with tests for 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks, not the faster / shorter-range 6GHz band."

The same source provides a basic description of this upgrade from Wi-Fi 5 (aka the current tech for the Nintendo Switch):

"Wi-Fi 6 is the next generation of Wi-Fi. It’ll still do the same basic thing — connect you to the internet — just with a bunch of additional technologies to make that happen more efficiently, speeding up connections in the process."

One other interesting finding in the latest round of filings is tied to the Switch 2's connection ports - explaining how users will apparently be able to recharge the device from either the USB-C port at the top of the screen or via the one at the bottom of the unit. Here's the description about this by test engineers:

"The EUT is equipped with two rechargable USB ports (top and bottom side)"

This latest update on the Switch 2 seems to have also confirmed the return of NFC support (which Nintendo has used to power amiibo functionality during previous generations). You can find out more about this in our existing story here on Nintendo Life.