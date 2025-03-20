Nintendo and professional MLB team Seattle Mariners have had a longstanding connection for a while now, with ex-CEO Hiroshi Yamauchi owning nearly 50% of shares when Nintendo of America bought the team back in 1992.

Though ownership hasn't sat with Nintendo since 2016 (with the firm retaining a 10% share following the sale), the pair still share a lot of love, and this will be demonstrated in the upcoming season with a new Nintendo patch adorning the Seattle Mariners jersey, as showcased in the below video.

Fans can check out the jersey in action for the first time on the upcoming Opening Day on 27th March when the Seattle Mariners take on the Athletics at T-Mobile Park.





See it for the first time on Opening Day, March 27th! Play ball ⚾We're thrilled to share we're expanding our long-standing relationship with the @Mariners and will be featured on their jersey sleeve this season!See it for the first time on Opening Day, March 27th! pic.twitter.com/Lig4Aw4bmf March 20, 2025

It makes sense for Nintendo to get its name out there even more this year, given that the company will be launching the Switch 2 in the coming months. With theme parks and movies capturing the attention of fans worldwide, this is just yet another way for Nintendo to draw in some extra eyes.

It's really cool though, and it makes us want to own one of those jerseys for ourselves. Now, we just need the Mariner Moose to dress up as Mario or something...