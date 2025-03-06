Switch eShop - New Releases

3D Don’t Die Mr. Robot (eastasiasoft, 12th Mar, $9.99) - Take the role of Mr. Robot who has been trapped in a highly dangerous and rather fruity dimension called the Neon Dunjun. The only way to survive is to collect fruits which explode on contact, destroying any enemies in their blast radius, helping Mr. Robot to cheat death for a few more moments.

Aery – Dream Land (EpiXR Games, 6th Mar, $9.99) - In this interactive game experience, you step into the role of a small bird, soaring through breathtaking landscapes while collecting magical crystals that mark certain locations. The game is not about defeating enemies or overcoming dangerous obstacles, but rather about immersing yourself in a peaceful and tranquil environment.

Alter Age (KEMCO, 6th Mar, $19.99) - Explore a vast expanding world depicted in beautiful pixels, from puzzle dungeons to detour dungeons! Collect ingredients while walking around to cook meals, take on special quests limited to the preteen form, and fully enjoy every corner of the world of Alter Age!

Arcade Archives DEAD CONNECTION (HAMSTER, 27th Feb, $7.99) - "DEAD CONNECTION" is an action shooting game released by TAITO in 1992. As part of a special team of law enforcement officers tasked with eradicating the evil that has infested big city, you must gather the evidence needed to take down the Nerozzia crime family. Armed with only a badge and a gun, can you lift the veil of darkness that lays across the city?

Ball-it Hell (Error300 Games, 4th Mar, $6.99) - Dodge! Strike back! This is a fast-paced barrage arcade game. Move the character to dodge bullets. Pick the right time to strike bullets back and destroy enemies to get gold coins. Unlock more characters and powerful skills. Keep challenging yourself to get higher scores and rankings.

Be Brave, Barb (Thomas K Young, 12th Mar, $14.99) - An all-new platforming adventure from the creator of Dadish. Walk all over the walls, ignore gravity, who cares. Lots of positive affirmations to find. 100 levels & 5 bosses. Questionable therapy.

Beyond the Ice Palace 2 (PQube, 11th Mar, $19.99) - Arise from the abyss of death to reclaim your rightful throne in a captivating action platformer. Assume the mantle of the 'Cursed King,' wielding the chains that once imprisoned you, now transformed into formidable weapons to vanquish your enemies and navigate the perilous terrain of your shattered kingdom.

Cats and Seek : Dino Park (Silesia Games, 6th Mar, $2.99) - A trip to the Dino Park may sound awesome……and it is……but what if that trip was also full of cats to find and pet? If you have a penchant for seeking cats… the Dino Park would be thankful for your help with spotting them all!

Centum (Serenity Forge, 11th Mar, $14.99) - You're a prisoner in a cell. You have to escape. But is that really the goal? Centum appears to be a point-and-click adventure, but beneath the surface is something altogether different. Unreliable Narrator: Centum challenges traditional gaming conventions by weaving an intricate narrative where reality is as fluid as the mind of its narrator.

ChokoNana! (Regista, 6th Mar, $19.99) - An RPG that starts with meeting Chibi, the talking cat! ChokoNana! Everything in this work is made up of “little” elements. You can enjoy a little map, a little discovery, a little story, etc. in a little time.

CubbettyCube (GAME NACIONAL, 1st Mar, $9.99) - Time your jumps perfectly, avoid falling into the abyss, and conquer carefully designed levels that will put your skills to the test.

Despera Drops (D3 Publisher, 6th Mar, $49.99) - Mika Amamine, visits Rome to celebrate the end of exams only for her trip to turn upside down when she witnesses a murder and is arrested as a suspect. During transport, the police van overturns in an accident, freeing her and six other criminals, becoming fugitives.

EGGCONSOLE The Legend of Heroes Saga PC-8801 (D4 Enterprise, 6th Mar, $6.49) - A command-based adventure game inspired by Norse mythology, released by Micro Cabin in 1984 in Japan. The game gained attention at the time for its beautiful digitized images, pseudo-animation effects achieved by sliding graphics, and its uniquely thought-provoking narration.

ELDRADOR CREATURES SHADOWFALL (Wild River, 6th Mar, $39.99) - The adventure-filled worlds of Eldrador are in danger! Lead battle-ready creatures in turn-based strategic combat to defeat a mysterious shadowy menace.

Ever 17 – The Out of Infinity (MAGES., 6th Mar, $29.99) - A masterpiece written by Kotaro Uchikoshi comes to Nintendo Switch™, 22 years after the initial Japanese release! Takeshi Kuranari, an ordinary college student, visits the underwater theme park LeMU. An accident occurs, trapping Takeshi and 6 other individuals inside LeMU, 51 meters below the surface.

Ever 17/Never 7 Double Pack (Spike Chunsoft US, 6th Mar, $44.99) - Two classic visual novels written by Kotaro Uchikoshi make their way to the West after over 2 decades of initial Japanese release! Enjoy the science fiction, mystery and love stories in Ever 17/Never 7 Double Pack!

FATE: Reawakened (gamigo US, 12th Mar, $24.99) - Reexperience the iconic FATE series like never before! Revisit the quaint town of Grove and the realms beyond as you prepare to enter the Dungeon Gate once again! The award-winning FATE series has gotten a modern facelift while remaining true to the nostalgic dungeon crawler classic. Will you tempt fate on your journey to fame and fortune?

Flight Simulator Pro 2024 (DEMENCI Games, 6th Mar, $5.99) - Flight Simulator Pro 2024 puts you in the pilot’s seat for the most immersive flying experience yet. Whether you're cruising in a jumbo jet, tackling stormy skies in a private plane, or just enjoying a smooth sunset flight, every moment feels real and exciting. With realistic flight physics, every takeoff and landing is a test of skill.

Go Fight Fantastic! (Kinda Brave Ent, 6th Mar, $14.99) - Go Fight Fantastic is a 1-3 player hack n’ slash starring a crew of interstellar smugglers, led by their space-dog captain Bowie. Team up in co-op (local and online) or switch between the different characters on-the-fly in solo play.

Golden Warden (Waku Waku Games, 6th Mar, $9.99) - Golden Warden is a rogue-like battle game set in a dungeon generated like the Japanese board game of sugoroku. Choose Action Cards that combine dice movement with various attacks using swords, magic, bows, bombs, and even blunderbusses. Conquer dungeons full of traps that change each time you enter.

Golf Loop (Gametry, 28th Feb, $2.29) - Dive into the relaxing yet challenging world of Golf Loop! With its gorgeous minimalist design and addictive gameplay, this game brings the joy of golf to your fingertips. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just looking for a fun way to pass the time, Golf Loop offers endless entertainment for everyone. Aim, shoot, and sink the ball into the hole with the fewest strokes possible.

Grab it! Crane Game (SAT-BOX, 6th Mar, $5.00) - Gear up for an arcade classic: the crane game! Win as many prizes as you can and become a crane game master! Let's enjoy a crane game on the Nintendo Switch™! Share Joy-Con™ and play with up to 4 players! Show off your skills with a super play

Gunso’s Skateboard Run (MBA INTERNATIONAL, 6th Mar, $9.99) - Join Gunso, the skateboarding turtle, in a high-speed running game! Chase after his beloved Koyuki-chan while jumping and guarding against obstacles! Shake the controller to speed up and activate Fever Mode for an ultra-fast dash! The more points you score, the more adorable photos of Gunso and friends you unlock!

Jump Race (NOSTRA GAMES, 6th Mar, $4.99) - There are different types of races and now you can try a completely new and unusual sport. Jump on the trampolines and bounce higher and higher! Choose the exact moment to land and the steepest springboard to jump as high as possible and find out what is hidden behind the clouds.

Kamikaze Lassplanes (Crunching Koalas, 7th Mar, $19.99) - Engage in exhilarating missions as you pilot the deadly Lassplanes, mastering their unique abilities and experiencing a story rich with drama, romance, and humor. Your decisions will open up multiple endings, revealing different facets of Alba and Hannah. Behind the silly facade, Kamikaze Lassplanes is a dark story about exploring humanity in a world where every rose has its thorn.

Kawaii Girls (17Studio, 6th Mar, $9.99) - Welcome to Kawaii Girls – a charming world of classic jigsaw puzzles, where cuteness and coziness meet exciting gameplay! 30 delightful images of charming anime girls are waiting for you, which will give you unforgettable emotions

MainFrames (The Arcade Crew, 6th Mar, $12.99) - MainFrames invites you to meet Floppy and to browse a clever and charming platformer. You won’t want to press the escape key on this cozy outing! Boot up for a byte-sized adventure in MainFrames, a clever and charming platformer that plays out entirely within the windows and desktop of a PC monitor.

Malignant Survivors (Brain Connected, 6th Mar, $2.99) - Explore millions of possibilities in hero builds with 800+ item definitions and 30+ random modifiers. Discover a profound sense of progression through +50 hours of gameplay by acquiring quality loot.

Material Evidence (Ratalaika Games, 7th Mar, $5.99) - You’ll need strategy and precision to clear each level full of malicious hoodlums toting bats, knives, guns, and other arms. Pick up the weapons of fallen enemies and use them to your advantage. Investigate a dangerous gang hideout, shut down an insidious drug-selling operation, and get your revenge against the notorious criminals responsible.

Mechanic Supermarket Simulator (Great Escape Games Publishing, 8th Mar, $9.99) - Gearheads, buckle up! Mechanic Supermarket Simulator throws you headfirst into the exciting world of automotive retail. Here, you’ll call the shots, crafting a one-stop shop for car enthusiasts and building a thriving automotive empire.

Morkull Ragast’s Rage (Selecta Play, 6th Mar, $17.99) - Morkull Ragast's Rage is a 2D video game that combines platforming and action with a touch of exploration. You control Morkull, the villain of the story, who not only knows he's a character in a video game, but is also aware of the player who controls him (i.e., you) and the developers who created him (i.e., us).

O.W.L. Projekt 2 (eastasiasoft, 5th Mar, $4.99) - Get ready for another enigmatic and challenging adventure with O.W.L Projekt 2, a 3D isometric puzzle game that will test your mind and logic skills. Once again controlling Elysion, a young being created in a mysterious experiment, you will face the enigmatic Watchers in a journey to escape and uncover secrets.

Peachy Derby (Cattingames, 6th Mar, $14.99) - 60FPS racing game where the girl Natsuki is forced to join the "Ninja Racing Tournament" to pay off her debt. 10 girls,100 dances anims, 600 voices, 16 chapters.

Pirate Trails (Afil Games, 7th Mar, $4.99) - Arrr, mateys! Ready to set sail on an adventure full of challenges and treasures? In Pirate Trails, you are the master cartographer of the seven seas! But instead of sailing, your mission is to chart the best course for pirate ships to collect treasures and safely anchor at the final port.

Puzzle Lights and Mushrooms 1000 (SUCCESS, 6th Mar, $3.99) - Puzzle Lights & Mushrooms 1000 is a simple logic puzzle with straightforward rules. Just follow the rules and make sure every blank square is illuminated by a light. Create an environment where mushrooms can thrive.

Sanguis Luna (Domynyo, 6th Mar, $11.99) - Wake up in the darkness of a cold, unfamiliar cellar, with the distant echo of footsteps that shouldn't be there. Sanguis Luna throws you into a living nightmare, where every shadow hides a secret and every sound fills you with growing terror. You are alone, with no memory of how you ended up in that cursed house, but one thing is certain: someone, or something, is watching you.

Sherlock Purr Adventures (COMMANDO PANDA, 28th Feb, $37.99) - Join the clever feline detective, Sherlock Purr, in this delightful bundle of hidden object adventures! Experience engaging puzzles as you help Sherlock explore the homes of his friends. Search for lost and hidden items and enjoy immersive gameplay experience.

Solid Void – Nature Puzzles (Infinite Zone, 6th Mar, $4.99) - Immerse yourself in Solid Void, a unique puzzle experience that merges two classic puzzle styles into one addictive journey. Start by solving intricate nonogram puzzles to complete the grid. Once your grid is complete, take the challenge to the next level by placing pentomino-like blocks to complete beautiful designs.

Sorry We’re Closed (Akupara Games, 6th Mar, $24.99) - Sorry We're Closed is a fusion of nostalgic survival horror with a new perspective on combat, combining atmospheric environments with fixed-camera angles and the thrill of arcade-style first person shooting. Collect items and manage resources to help Michelle survive. Optional tank controls are available for those who enjoy the classic survival horror experience.

The Phantom (Art Of Play, 12th Mar, $22.99) - The Phantom is an arcade-style beat-em-up coming to PC and consoles. Play as The Phantom or his partner, Diana Palmer, in this 14-level adventure. The feared pirates of the Singh Brotherhood are battling for power and threatening The Phantom’s legacy, and it’s up to you to stop them.

THE POOLS (XenoXeno, 1st Mar, $4.99) - Step into The Pools, a psychological horror experience set in the hauntingly surreal “Poolrooms.” Explore an endless maze of waterlogged halls, shimmering lights, and unsettling silence. There are no monsters—only the eerie beauty of liminal spaces, where the familiar becomes alien and the peaceful turns oppressive.

Treasure Hunter Simulator (Ultimate Games, 6th Mar, $14.99) - Treasure Hunter Simulator gives you a chance to explore historically important locations worldwide and, by using your metal detectors, to discover that past by finding interesting artefacts and getting to know their historical significance.

Uragun (Drageus Games, 7th Mar, $9.99) - Play as a charming Mech unit to discover a world overrun by corrupted AI! Choose your path and rewards allowing you to research new skills, mod your Mech and its weapons and grow stronger. And yes, you can also play with your Mech looks!

