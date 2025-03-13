Cyber Quest (Super Punch Games, 12th Mar, $9.99) - Cyber Quest is a retro deck building game. Assemble a ragtag crew of hackers, mercenaries, and street-savvy rogues to take on the most feared crime gangs in the city. Each encounter is a high-stakes battle of wits and tactics as you pit your crew against rival factions in this intense card-based rpg.

Dark Receipt (Playstige Interactive, 14th Mar, $3.49) - In the fluorescent glow of a Tokyo convenience store, your mundane night shift becomes a descent into madness. Dragged into a twisted parallel reality by mysterious shadow figures, you must navigate a nightmarish version of modern Japan where familiar streets warp into impossible geometries and everyday people harbor dark secrets.

EGGCONSOLE SUPER ZENON GAMMA 5 PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise, 13th Mar, $6.49) - The M3 alien, who was at a disadvantage, sent a planet bomb called "Devil's Star. " The team chosen to destroy the antiproton bomb's detonator located in Area 31 is the Earth military G Squadron, 5th Unit, commonly known as "Gamma-5. " 'Super Xenon Gamma-5' is an action shooting game released in 1986 in Japan by Kure Software Workshop for the PC-8801.

Endless Deaths (EpiXR Games, 13th Mar, $4.99) - This intense top-down twin-stick shooter roguelike immerses players in the chaos of a zombie apocalypse. As a lone survivor, your mission is to navigate procedurally generated levels filled with relentless undead, using a wide arsenal of weapons and unique character abilities to stay alive. Five distinct tilesets and procedural generation ensure that every playthrough presents a new challenge.

Escape From Mystwood Mansion (Lost Sock Studio, 19th Mar, $16.99) - You find yourself trapped inside the mysterious Mystwood Mansion. The door behind you is locked and the only way forward is to delve deeper into the mansion. As you explore the mansion's many rooms you discover that someone has orchestrated a series of puzzles and challenges to keep you from escaping.

ESCAPE SITE 13 (Happy Player, 13th Mar, $11.99) - ESCAPE SITE 13 immerses players in a shadow-laden, side-scrolling adventure inspired by the enigmatic lore of SCP containment. Set in an original universe, it draws subtle inspiration from SCP-1730 while spinning its own uniquely dark and captivating narrative.

Expelled! (inkle, 12th Mar, $12.74) - Expelled! is a mystery with a wicked twist in the style of inkle’s 2021 hit Overboard!. A School Prefect has been pushed out of a window, and everyone says YOU did it! Now you have one day to clear your name. Can you uncover the culprit — or find someone else to take the fall? Navigate the school day, talk to other characters, sneak around - and try not to get expelled! Your actions will affect other characters, who remember everything they see and hear. Everyone here has secrets - students and teachers alike. Remember, knowledge is power.

Forest Ranger Life Simulator (Grizzly Games, 15th Mar, $8.99) - Reclaim the Wild: Forest Ranger Life SimulatorStep into the boots of a dedicated forest ranger and breathe life into nature’s hidden treasures. Your mission is to restore the beauty of a forgotten forest by repairing structures, feeding wildlife, cleaning up trash, and crafting tools—all while exploring a stunning natural world filled with surprises.

Glowpop (Punnu Games, 7th Mar, $19.99) - You are Yellow Punnu, a radiant explorer in search of the missing Green Punnu. Traverse four intriguing planets with five enigmatic maps each, facing haunting challenges armed only with a glowing heart. Ready to really test your skills on a cute, but brutally challenging platformer game?

Hike Haven (Downmeadowstreet, 13th Mar, $6.99) - Embark on a serene journey through Hike Haven, a visually stunning exploration game that invites you to uncover the beauty of nature and history. Wander through two handcrafted, picturesque levels, each brimming with hidden locations to discover. From the rustic charm of a blacksmith’s forge to the towering elegance of windmills, every step brings a new story waiting to be found.

Hyper Mirror Run (Ratalaika Games, 14th Mar, $4.99) - Race head-to-head in the exciting world of HYPER MIRROR RUN. Compete locally against your friends or challenge an AI opponent. You can navigate through mirrored worlds, mastering precision jumps and wielding weapons to triumph over foes. Dive into this 2D platformer for fast-paced action and a lot of fun!

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ~Fullland of Water and Light~ (Bushiroad, 13th Mar, $49.99) - One fateful day, without any warning, the labyrinthine city of Orario was transformed. In the sunken Orario, Bell and his group follow the trail of the characters as dictated in the heroic tale. What they find there are an abundance of thoughts and feelings not depicted in "Fullland of Water and Light".

Island Rescue (Entity3, 8th Mar, $1.99) - Set sail for a puzzling adventure in Island Rescue a vibrant and strategic puzzle game. Stranded on a mysterious island, colorful characters need your help to reach their matching boats. Your mission? Clear the path and guide the right people to their boats in the correct order. Each boat requires three people of the same color to board before it can set sail.

JustAxe (Smart Space Solutions, 13th Mar, $11.99) - Pioneers against aliens! JustAxe is an exciting 2D platformer with puzzles, interactive environments and unusual setting! Solve riddles, combine your moves, and set out to save your hometown and possibly all of humanity. . . And don’t forget to take your axe with you! About the game: The game takes place in the distant future on planet Earth.

KinnikuNeko: SUPER MUSCLE CAT (Mameshiba Games, 19th Mar, $17.99) - Wait. . . A muscular cat that fights aliens! ? Get ready to enjoy this crazy 2D platformer adventure starring KinnikuNeko! A cat with the body of a bodybuilder who will fight against a big alien army that has invaded planet Earth and captured all its inhabitants. He will be accompanied by his friends Lemon and Keita, who haven't yet been captured by the evil beings from outer space.

K-pop Idols Dating: Anime Love for B.SeveT (Red Fables, 13th Mar, $5.96) - Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of K-pop and discover 12 talented boys who dream of fame. Each one has their own personality, aspirations, and style, but they all share one goal: to shine on stage. Can you make them fall for you before their big debut takes them away forever?

Lost Oasis (Downmeadowstreet, 15th Mar, $6.99) - Uncover Serenity in the SandsDive into the tranquility of the desert with Lost Oasis, a walking simulator that invites you to explore a breathtaking world of golden dunes and lush, hidden oases. Designed for relaxation and discovery, this game offers a meditative experience free of stress, enemies, or time limits.

Love Colors & Calm Colors (naptime.games, 15th Mar, $7.49) - Enjoy hours of colorful fun with Love Colors & Calm Colors! This special bundle brings two creative and relaxing games that let you express yourself through art. Whether you love painting by numbers or placing beautiful shapes to complete stunning pictures, there's something for everyone—kids and adults alike!

Mini Football Cup (EpiXR Games, 13th Mar, $3.99) - Welcome to the Mini Football Cup, the ultimate test of skill and strategy! Compete in 4 competitive leagues and take on 3 exciting tournaments to prove your dominance on the field. Customize your tactics, upgrade your team in the shop, and refine your formations to outplay your opponents. Every match brings new challenges—do you have what it takes to rise to the top and claim the championship? Step onto the pitch and show the world your football skills!

ONE BTN BOSSES (Midnight Munchies, 13th Mar, $9.99) - ONE BUTTON BOSSESPush. Tap. Bash:A 4 hour campaign, a concise roguelike game mode and just one button. Heart-pumping Strategy: It’s harder than it looks; pilots better be ready for a fight! Unlock upgrades and customize your ship to win.

Party Arcade: Enhanced Edition (FarSight Studios, 7th Mar, $19.99) - Party Arcade Enhance Edition is a family friendly party game set in a lively modern virtual arcade. Earn tickets, win tokens, and upgrade your equipment and game options as you battle against family and friends at home, or online around the world!

Public Transport Simulator 2 (SkisoSoft, 14th Mar, $5.99) - Get ready to hit the road in Public Transport Simulator 2! Take the driver's seat and experience the thrill of navigating through bustling city streets, challenging routes, and diverse buses. From picking up passengers at designated stops to mastering tricky maneuvers, this immersive simulation game offers a realistic and exciting journey into the world of bus transportation. Can you navigate through traffic, manage your schedule, and become the ultimate bus driver?

QUIZ 50 Ways to Read the KANJI 生 (MASK, 13th Mar, $2.99) - The Japanese kanji “生” has multiple readings depending on the word it appears in. This four-choice quiz game lets you enjoy learning its various pronunciations! ・誕生（birth）・生る（bear fruit）・生憎（unfortunately） …and many more! Explore the depth of Japanese kanji and expand your knowledge while having fun!

Ringo’s Roundup (RedDeer.Games, 13th Mar, $9.99) - Ringo’s Roundup is a cute pathfinding puzzle game where you plan the route of Pustbunny Ringo’s car by placing various Effect Tiles on the environment. Ringo’s mission is simple - to pick up all the envelopes and drop them off at the mailbox. You have an important task here as this Postbunny will not get far without your help!

Royal Romances: Forbidden Magic CE (Legacy Games, 7th Mar, $12.99) - Is it possible to overcome obstacles through hope or faith in love? Lead your valiant heroes through the thorny path to their most cherished desires and find out!

S. Prysm Destroyer (eastasiasoft, 19th Mar, $7.99) - In a future ravaged by mechanized enemies known as the Primordial, one girl named Amor might hold the only key to reclaiming civilization in S. Prysm Destroyer! Amor had fallen in love with a boy whose passion was constructing robots, but when he died, the tragedy left Amor emotionless and the mech he designed has mysteriously grown more hostile. Acting as the mech’s pilot, Amor sets out to wreak havoc on the enemy by drawing power from prysmals, a material from the same comets that seemingly brought the Primordial to Earth.

Sakura Haven (Downmeadowstreet, 14th Mar, $6.99) - Step into a dreamlike world of pink petals and serene beauty in Sakura Haven, a breathtaking walking simulator where every path leads to wonder. Wander through a tranquil landscape bathed in soft pink hues, where cherry blossoms dance in the wind and ancient torii gates mark the way to hidden secrets.

Scrap Divers (TERNOX, 17th Mar, $4.99) - Dive into an incredibly fast-paced and beautifully crafted retro runner! Control your robot with just a finger to dodge sawblades, flames, and many other dangerous obstacles while flying through an infinite tunnel. Are you ready for the drop? Parachute not included.

Snails vs Humans (NOSTRA GAMES, 13th Mar, $1.99) - Have you ever wondered how terrifying snails are? They stalk their prey slowly but mercilessly. You can't hide from them. They'll find you anywhere. Even years from now. Eat these little people and grow. Grow and eat more. They're just your food. No pity. They are a slow instrument of death!

The Hungry Lamb (2P Games, 13th Mar, $10.79) - A Collapsing EmpireDuring Chongzhen’s Reign (A. D. 1628-1644), land annexation reached unmitigated extremes, the country faced domestic issues and foreign invasions, coinciding with the catastrophic Little Ice Age. After many years of horrid disasters in succession one after another, the Ming court continued to impose inhumane policies resulting in widespread starvation and leading to the rise of multiple rebellions against the court.

Tinkertown (Headup Games, 10th Mar, $19.99) - Come to Tinkertown - a relaxed and refreshing new multiplayer sandbox gaming experience! Grab a shovel, pickaxe, or sword and enter a realm full of treasures, magic, and dangers. A magical place awaits you, where you can let your imagination run wild. Create your little fantasy kingdom - from a cosy adventurer's hut with a garden to small towns with their own parks.

Tiny Lands & Not Not – A Brain Buster (naptime.games, 8th Mar, $7.49) - Come to Tinkertown - a relaxed and refreshing new multiplayer sandbox gaming experience! Grab a shovel, pickaxe, or sword and enter a realm full of treasures, magic, and dangers. A magical place awaits you, where you can let your imagination run wild. Create your little fantasy kingdom - from a cosy adventurer's hut with a garden to small towns with their own parks.

Wine Factory Simulator (Kiwi Production, 14th Mar, $9.99) - Step into the world of Wine Factory Simulator, where passion meets precision, and every bottle tells a story. Immerse yourself in the tranquil yet rewarding life of a home winemaker, transforming simple grapes into exquisite wines that captivate connoisseurs.

Witchroid Vania: A Magical Girl’s Fantastical Adventures (Waku Waku Games, 13th Mar, $11.99) - An exploration-type action game depicting one young girl's journey to become a mage! Freely explore huge open worlds! Outside heroine Lily's hometown, you'll find all sorts of expansive lands. Make the leap to venture through East Village, Oak Forest, Hidden Cave, Dragon Ridge, Zalam Kingdom, and more.

What will you be downloading this week? On Your Tail MLB The Show 25 Alehouse Tavern Simulator Apple Knight 2 Attack Hole BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team Bridge Race & Stacky Dash Cashier Simulator Content Warning: Scary Filming Cyber Quest Dark Receipt EGGCONSOLE Super Zenon Gamma 5 PC-8801mkIISR Endless Deaths Escape From Mystwood Mansion Escape Site 13 Expelled! Forest Ranger Life Simulator Glowpop Hike Haven Hyper Mirror Run Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?~Fullland of Water and Light~ Island Rescue JustAxe KinnikuNeko: SUPER MUSCLE CAT K-pop Idols Dating: Anime Love for B.SeveT Lost Oasis Love Colors & Calm Colors Mini Football Cup One Btn Bosses Party Arcade: Enhanced Edition Public Transport Simulator 2 QUIZ 50 Ways to Read the KANJI 生 Ringo's Roundup Royal Romances: Forbidden Magic CE S. Prysm Destroyer Sakura Haven Scrap Divers Snails vs Humans The Hungry Lamb Tinkertown Tiny Lands & Not Not - A Brain Buster Wine Factory Simulator Witchroid Vania: A Magical Girl's Fantastical Adventures Nothing for me this week (You may select up to 5 answers) What will you be downloading this week? (34 votes) On Your Tail 12 % MLB The Show 25 15 % Alehouse Tavern Simulator 0% Apple Knight 2 9 % Attack Hole 0% BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team 0% Bridge Race & Stacky Dash 0% Cashier Simulator 3 % Content Warning: Scary Filming 9 % Cyber Quest 0% Dark Receipt 0% EGGCONSOLE Super Zenon Gamma 5 PC-8801mkIISR 0% Endless Deaths 0% Escape From Mystwood Mansion 3 % Escape Site 13 0% Expelled! 3 % Forest Ranger Life Simulator 0% Glowpop 0% Hike Haven 3 % Hyper Mirror Run 0% Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?~Fullland of Water and Light~ 0% Island Rescue 0% JustAxe 0% KinnikuNeko: SUPER MUSCLE CAT 0% K-pop Idols Dating: Anime Love for B.SeveT 0% Lost Oasis 0% Love Colors & Calm Colors 0% Mini Football Cup 0% One Btn Bosses 3 % Party Arcade: Enhanced Edition 0% Public Transport Simulator 2 0% QUIZ 50 Ways to Read the KANJI 生 3 % Ringo's Roundup 0% Royal Romances: Forbidden Magic CE 0% S. Prysm Destroyer 0% Sakura Haven 0% Scrap Divers 0% Snails vs Humans 0% The Hungry Lamb 0% Tinkertown 3 % Tiny Lands & Not Not - A Brain Buster 0% Wine Factory Simulator 0% Witchroid Vania: A Magical Girl's Fantastical Adventures 0% Nothing for me this week 35 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!