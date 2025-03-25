Koei Tecmo has announced that Ryza, the star of the Atelier Ryza "Secret" trilogy, is coming to WARRIORS: Abyss on 28th March. Perhaps best of all for owners of the Musou roguelite, she's coming as a free update, too.

The game has been getting updates since launch in February (there's a second DLC pack launching today, in fact), but we have a feeling that this particular addition to the roster might persuade a few more fans to pick up Omega Force's roguelike spin on its Warriors template.





This free update for



Learn more:#KTfamily pic.twitter.com/cLtJnJIwgj The next character to descend into the inferno is Ryza from the Atelier "Secret" series!This free update for #WARRIORSAbyss will be available on March 28th!Learn more: https://t.co/i4sD64ubbX #AtelierRyza March 25, 2025

Ryza, if you're not familiar, is popular not just for her adventurous spirit and impressive limbs, but also as the protagonist of the Atelier series' greatest successes.

Gust's aforementioned trilogy, starting with Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & The Secret Hideout (2019), followed by Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy (2021) and Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key (2023), represents arguably the best the series has to offer. We called the third Ryza game "the perfect end to the best Atelier trilogy."

We were less enthusiastic about Warriors: Abyss, unfortunately, calling it "a decent low-budget spinoff in the long-running hack ‘n’ slash series, but [not] particularly inspiring" in our 6/10 review. Still, it's great to see KT continuing to support the game, and who's not a fan of Ryza?

The most recent Atelier entry, Atelier Yumia, launched just a few days ago - an ambitious game but one that really struggles on the Switch hardware.

Interested to see how Ryza fits in with the ranks of Warriors? Does she spark your interest in the game? Let us know down below.

In the comments. Filthy minds, the lot of you.