Developer Rock Square Thunder (The Lightbringer) has revealed I Hate This Place, an upcoming open-world survival horror published by Broken Mirror Games, the brand-new horror label from Bloober Team.

Birthed via a partnership with Skybound Entertainment, I Hate This Place will be based on the Eisner award-nominated comic book created by writer Kyle Starks and artist Artyom Topilin. It sees you take on the role of Elena, who "unwittingly awakens a malevolent force" and must work to survive in an increasingly deadly world.

The visuals look really neat; we've got an isometric view from which to partake in the action, and the game clearly draws inspiration from the comic's visual design, including the addition of visual onomatopoeia to depict sounds within the world. It's cool!

We love the key art too. It depicts a creature that's simply described as the 'Horned Man', and supposedly, you must avoid it "at all costs". Oooooh... Ominous. Anyway, this looks awesome, and we can't wait to see more.

Let's see what Piotr Babieno, CEO of Bloober Team, had to say:

“We are always looking to push the boundaries of horror in all its forms, and with this new title under Broken Mirror Games, I Hate This Place is a testament to that vision. With its blend of survival mechanics, gripping storytelling, and a distinct visual identity, we believe I Hate This Place will immerse players in a truly unforgettable nightmare.”

What are your thoughts on this one? Will you be adding it to your wishlist? Let us know with a comment in the usual place.