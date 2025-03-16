Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 798k

Bandai Namco is still showing support for last year's release Gundam Breaker 4 and to get the new year underway, and to get the new year underway it's released a "free March update".

This allows you to acquire GQuuuuuux and Gundam EX from the shop with in-game currency. In addition to these new mobile suits, there are also additional builder parts, paint patterns, diorama objects and posts as well "new Master Skill settings" and various other game improvements.

Here's the official description:

"The free March update for GUNDAM BREAKER 4 is bringing two of the newest and hottest Mobile Suits to players for free. Available now on all platforms, players will be able to “Break, Build, and Battle” with the Gundam EX featured on Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance and the GQuuuuuuX from Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX. Players can obtain the new Mobile Suits from the shop with in-game currency. The update also includes new in-game content, such as new Builders Parts, new diorama objects, photo poses, and more. GUNDAM BREAKER 4 is currently available for Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, and PC via Steam®. Find out more on the official website."

You can check out our review of Gundam Breaker 4 here on Nintendo Life. Here's a quick sample: