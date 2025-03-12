Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 798k

There hasn't been a new Banjo-Kazooie game for many years now, but there are still plenty of fans out there eager for more.

Although it's not a game, First 4 Figures has shared a sneak peek of its new statue - Banjo's sister Tooty, who is captured by Gruntilda in Rare's original Nintendo 64 adventure. Pre-orders open on 18th March 2025, with a $10 discount included if you sign up to the email. No price or release date has been revealed just yet.

"The statue draws inspiration from the Grunty's Furnace Fun minigame, where Banjo and Kazooie must play to rescue Tooty. It faithfully reproduces Tooty's appearance, including her expressive eyes, high pigtails, and signature red shirt with a yellow star. The base design reflects the platform from which Tooty is "won" as the star prize in Grunty's Furnace Fun."

According to the trailer above, this resin-painted statue weighs about 2.2 KG, with a height of around 18.5 cm / 7.28 inches, and comes with a limited edition numbering authentication card. This statue joins a rather large Banjo-Kazooie F4F range - with previous releases including the Jingo, Banjo's many transformations, and even characters like Mumbo Jumbo and Gruntilda.

If you would like to relive Banjo-Kazooie, the Nintendo 64 titles are available for Switch Online's Expansion Pack service.