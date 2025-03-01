At the beginning of February, Square Enix temporarily removed Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition from the Switch eShop to make some "minor updates" to the store listing.

In an update on social media, the official Dragon Quest account has now confirmed the game has made its digital return on Nintendo's hybrid platform, and it's now available at a "permanently reduced price" of $39.99/ £34.99/ €39.99.

"Good news Dragon Questers! DQXI S is once again available to purchase on the Nintendo eShop! Not only that, but it is now available at a permanently reduced price of $39.99/ £34.99/ €39.99. Erdrea awaits!"

Dragon Quest XI S originally made its debut on the Switch in 2019 and we praised it at the time awarding it an "excellent" nine out of ten stars. This might be the perfect time to check it out (or revisit it) now that it's available for a cheaper price.