Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 799k

If you love beat 'em ups on the Switch and haven't tried out Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons just yet, now might be the time to finally give it a go.

Maximum Entertainment has announced there's some new "free DLC" on the way in the form of two new fighters Jeff and Abore. These two characters will be joining this April, so when they drop, we'll be sure to let you know.

"Jeff and Abore enter the melee this April when the next free content update drops!"

This title originally made its debut for the Switch in July 2023 and has received multiple free updates since then bolstering the playable character roster and also adding online play. You can learn more about this title in our review here on Nintendo Life. Here's a quick sample: