Storage. It isn't sexy and it isn't cheap, but it's essential if you want to keep your digital games with you. If you're anything like us, our bulging Switch libraries demand much more than our original 256GB card can offer after eight long years of those eShop sales!

Amazon has its Spring sale on right now, and we've spotted some decent deals on the larger micro SD cards in the SanDisk range. Right now, the 1TB card is down to £68 / $75.29 (from £81.13 / $102.99) and the massive 1.5TB card is down to £87.99 (from £148.99).

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Memory card prices drop over time, of course, and you can get smaller sizes much cheaper. But if you've been waiting to pull the trigger on a large-capacity card, that whopping 1.5TB version is tempting. Personally, we loathe having to spend money on memory (which would be much better spent on games!), but if you're in the market for mooaaaar, this isn't a bad deal.

