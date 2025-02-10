Two clamshell OLED monitors that promised Switch connectivity for on-the-go multiplayer mayhem obviously brought the potential for big-screen DS play to mind, but would the Duoone OLED actually live up to these lofty goals? That's what our Alex has been investigating.

The Duoone OLED cuts a pretty sweet-looking figure, we'll admit. Alex got his hands on the two main models, the 'Span' and the 'Fold', both of which consist of two additional screens that you can plug your Switch into for... well, more screens.

The key difference between the two is that the 'Fold' folds while the 'Span' spans the image between the screens (who would have thought it?). The product's website is packed with examples of using the monitors for Switch — and an unhealthy number of AI-generated pictures — so, paired with the dream of getting a DS emulator running on the clamshell model, we decided to take a look.

In practice, things aren't quite as peachy as the marketing would suggest. The above video sees Alex run through the monitors' fiddly set-up, missing features, lack of purpose and beefy price tag. That said, it also sees him play Project Rub and Super Mario 64 DS on two massive OLED screens, so make of that what you will.