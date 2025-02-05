Sumo Group, the UK-based games studio behind Snake Pass dev Sumo Digital and publisher Secret Mode, has announced that its development team will transition to work "exclusively on development services for partners" and has warned of "an impact on our studios and people" as a result (thanks to Push Square for the heads up).

Revealed in a business update on the Sumo Group website, the studio announced the "strategic decision to focus Sumo Digital exclusively on development services for partners". While it claimed that it has "embraced opportunities to develop [its] own IP" in the past, the decision is part of ensuring the "long-term stability and success of our business".

The post did not confirm which teams or what proportion of the workforce will be affected by this transition, though the statement claimed that the studio is "committed to minimising this impact as much as possible," and is "exploring all options to retain talent, and [is] supporting those affected with transparency, care, and compassion".

This change, the studio notes, will have "no impact on existing or future commitments with partners" and will allow it to "strengthen [its] position as a premium development partner" going forward.

The studio, which is owned by Chinese conglomerate Tencent, laid off 15% of its workforce last year, with teams across Canada, the UK, Poland, Czech Republic and India all affected.

While Sumo Group is arguably better known for its work with larger partners — Team Sonic Racing, LittleBigPlanet 3, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre — its original IP work has produced some charming results like the 2017 puzzler Snake Pass and last year's Critter Café.