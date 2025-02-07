In some surprise news in the land of Puyo Puyo, it's today been announced the Switch eShop release Puyo Puyo Champions will be getting a hard copy here in the west.

Pre-orders for this new physical release will be distributed by Limited Run Games, with orders opening on Valentine's Day (14th February) and closing on 17th March. There's the standard edition for $34.99 USD (or your regional equivalent) or the Classic Edition featuring a game case, double-sided poster and soundtrack for $64.99 USD.

The estimated shipping date of the standard edition of Puyo Puyo Champions is 24th - 31st July 2025.

When this game first dropped locally on the Switch in 2019, we called it a "fine puzzler" even if it was missing some content - awarding it seven out of ten stars:

"Puyo Puyo Champions ably covers the essentials of the series at a great price point. The inclusion of the Fever ruleset provides something of interest for veteran players and the most enthusiastic of new fans created by Puyo Puyo Tetris, and should be at least considered for any party game library. However, the lack of other single or multiplayer modes or a real tutorial make this less of a definitive entry-point or second helping for newly created casual fans than it perhaps could be."

And if you don't want to wait for a physical release, this game is currently on sale on the eShop for just $1.99 USD. It's normally priced at $9.99 / £7.99.