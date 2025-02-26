A new range of backpacks and wallets has gone live on the Pokémon Centre UK website as a result of a new collaboration between The Pokémon Company and Loungefly.

Available for purchase now (and two items are already sold out at the time of writing), we're honestly enamoured with these designs. We're not sure about you, but we find collaborations like this often result in quite garish products, but these are really on point.

We particularly like the Pokémon Block Art Convertible Backpack; the embroidered pixelated Pokéball at the top is lovely, and we adore that cute little Haunter on the front. A few more creatures would have been nice, naturally, but heck, we want one regardless.

We suspect these things will sell out pretty quickly, so if you're keen on grabbing a new bag or wallet, you might want to act fast before they're gone. Let's check out the full range...

