If you're heading to the public bath at Tokyo Plaza Harajuku Harakado in Japan next week, then you might get a little surprise in the form of Super Mario-themed hanafuda cards.

Nintendo is teaming up with Kosugiyu Harajuku (via Famitsu, Siliconera) to allow people who visit the B1 floor bath to play and purchase hanafuda cards while relaxing in the bathhouse. The event kicks off on 17th February and is running until 1st April.

As well as being able to play with the hanafuda and buy cards and hanafuda-themed goodies, you'll also be able to take lessons and take part in practice events at the weekend. Even the tickets for the bath will resemble hanafuda cards.

The collaboration is part of Kosugiya's aim to create baths that honour the company's legacy in Japan, particularly natural-based traditions and relaxation. Nintendo, of course, first started life by creating hanafuda cards.

The cards Nintendo is bringing to the event aren't brand new, however. These are purchasable on the Nintendo Store online right now, but the novelty of playing them at a bathhouse? That sounds like bliss. Just be careful not to get them wet!

So, if you happen to be in Tokyo and are close to the Kosugiya Harajuku bathhouse, then why not take a dip? It only costs around ¥550 — which is around USD 3.60 or GBP 2.87.

Are you going to take a dip in the baths in Japan? Have some hanafuda cards? Let us know down below.