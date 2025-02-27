The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - New Releases

15 in 1 Family Games Mega Collection (Baltoro Minis, 21st Feb, $1.99) - The 15 in 1 Family Games Mega Collection brings you a huge variety of fun-packed games—from fast-paced racing and exciting action challenges to strategic puzzles and classic games. Non-stop entertainment with an exciting mix of games, simple controls, vibrant graphics, and endless replayability.

Alruna and the Necro-Industrialists (Neckbolt, 5th Mar, $11.99) - Alruna is a dryad in a dying world – a spirit of life in the land of the dead. The earth is sucked dry. There is only The Sprawl. Poor, bedraggled skele-men dot the Wasteland of the Necro-Industrialists and shuffle endlessly back and forth in a toiling mockery of life. But are they the real enemy? Or do the skeletons suffer just as much as the dryads under the domination of the Necro-Industrialists? And salvation? Is it possible? Dead men yearn for Heaven. But the dead can only dig...

Antipaint (Vilius Prakapas, 27th Feb, $7.99) - Embark on a quest to become the greatest artist in the world. The battlefield is your canvas, the enemies are your paint. Literally. The art you make is yours to keep. Choose from a variety of brushes and characters. From a slow and steady thick brush to a quick and nimble paint roller - we've got you covered.

Arcade Archives Othello (HAMSTER, 20th Feb, $7.99) - "Othello" is a game of Reversi released by SUCCESS in 1984. The rules are extremely simple while still requiring widely varied strategies, for fun and depth independent of luck. This title includes features to help players practice and learn strategies, such as to evaluate your moves or to undo moves once made.

Art of Glide 3 (Loneminded, 28th Feb, $3.99) - Soar through the skies and embrace the art of flight in Art of Glide 3, an enchanting open-world exploration game that invites you to experience the freedom of flying as a majestic eagle. Explore a stunning, procedurally generated world of idyllic farmlands. Glide effortlessly through the skies, weaving between trees, tractors and barns.

Backrooms: Exit from Supermarket Horror (CGI LAB, 27th Feb, $7.99) - Welcome to a terrifying survival horror game where the mundane turns into a nightmare. You find yourself trapped in an endless, eerie supermarket—fluorescent lights flicker, aisles stretch into the void, and something lurks in the shadows. Explore the abandoned store, solve cryptic puzzles, and search for an escape while evading unseen horrors that stalk your every move.

Blackbeard’s Treasure (SAT-BOX, 27th Feb, $7.77) - Toss coins and rule the high seas! Golden riches slumber on the treasure islands that await you! Knock down coins one after another and obtain the pirate's treasure. Head for the treasure islands and defeat the enemies that stand in your way! All the riches shall be yours!

Bullet Hell Action Roguelites (Stingbot Games, 3rd Mar, $14.23) - This bundle includes 2 Bullet Hell Action Roguelites: Genome Guardian and Keeper's Toll. There is over 100 hours of content between the two games!

Carmen Sandiego (Gameloft, 4th Mar, $29.99) - The scarlet super-thief, Carmen Sandiego, is back! Don Carmen's signature red hat and play as the vigilante herself to navigate a world of espionage, utilize high-tech gadgets, and ultimately capture VILE. Rookie gumshoes and seasoned detectives are invited to put their sleuthing skills to the test, whether it's in the narrative-driven main campaign or the classic mode "The ACME Files."

Cat Spotting Challenge! (MASK, 27th Feb, $2.99) - Enjoy adorable cat photos while challenging your brain in this fun and easy quiz game! Simple and Fun to Play. Definitely one of the two.

Crime Opera Collection (eastasiasoft, 26th Feb, $19.99) - Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect Following the sudden death of a mafia family’s matriarch, her sons Gerald and Xander are put on the defensive as former partners threaten to take over their collective business ventures for themselves. See through the eyes of the Gallo children as they witness murders, kidnappings and other crimes wrought upon their households by their own fathers.

Cyber Quest (Super Punch Games, 5th Mar, $9.99) - Cyber Quest is a retro deck building game. Assemble a ragtag crew of hackers, mercenaries, and street-savvy rogues to take on the most feared crime gangs in the city. Each encounter is a high-stakes battle of wits and tactics as you pit your crew against rival factions in this intense card-based rpg.

Deep, In the Forest (ESDigital Games, 21st Feb, $6.99) - Welcome to a world of strategic card-based RPG, where you are tasked with liberating the forest kingdom from the tyranny of the Mad King. Your story begins with the main character, once close to the royal family, who becomes a victim of false accusations. When the King’s daughter, the princess, mysteriously disappears, he descends into panic and starts suspecting a conspiracy among his subjects. As a result, numerous innocent people face harsh persecution and imprisonment.

Destino Indomable (JanduSoft, 3rd Mar, $12.49) - Lights, camera, action! In Destino Indomable, you're the rising star cast as the lead in a telenovela! Dive into a wild visual novel inspired by the most dramatic Latin soap operas, complete with humor, drama, romance, and more! Customize your character and play through 5 thrilling episodes where your choices impact the story, your relationships, and the show's ratings. Discover gossip, unravel mysteries, and captivate the audience with an unforgettable performance!

Distant Woods (Downmeadowstreet, 22nd Feb, $2.99) - Step into the enchanting world of Distant Woods, a relaxing walking simulator where exploration meets tranquility. Wander through magical forests, uncover hidden wonders, and lose yourself in the calming beauty of nature. With no rush or pressure, it’s a perfect way to unwind and explore at your own pace.

Double Dangerous (Entity3, 28th Feb, $5.99) - Get ready to lock, load, and double the chaos! Double Dangerous is a high-octane third-person shooter that flips the script on traditional gameplay. Wield dual guns and unleash a storm of bullets in any direction—regardless of where your character is facing. Run forward while blasting behind you, pull off wild one-arm shots, or take down enemies mid-dive in slow motion. The choice is yours, and the fun is limitless.

Escape Game The Painting Mansion (Regista, 27th Feb, $4.99) - This game is an escape-the-room game (mystery-adventure game). Point the screen with a cursor to solve riddles, and story goes on.

Everhood 2 (Foreign Gnomes, 4th Mar, $20.00) - Discover the color of your soul and what lies beyond the river of death in a strange land. Accompany a mysterious celestial Raven who has deemed you worthy of slaying the Mind Dragon.

Fable of Fairy Stones (First Press Games, 1st Mar, $12.00) - Dive into a nostalgic retro 3D DOT RPG world! A new hero is desperately needed in the world of fairy stones for chaos is slowly invading the peaceful and beautiful land of Middengeard. Can you uncover the source of this disturbance by collecting all the scattered fairy stones and restore peace to the land?

Foto Boy: A New Job (Gamuzumi, 28th Feb, $5.99) - Capture the Moment! Embark on a thrilling journey with Kin’s dream job. You just got hired during your job interview. Can you survive the challenges of your first day at a new job? Will you earn your boss’ respect or will you be fired on the spot after a mess up? Sometimes unexpected opportunities present themselves. Embark on a quest to the top, armed with nothing but a camera!

Freddy Farmer (Flynns Arcade, 27th Feb, $3.99) - Freddy's daughter has been kidnapped by an evil dragon that lives on top of an abandoned castle. The only possibility to rescue her is through a magic potion that only a mysterious wizard who lives in the forest can make, but to do so, he will need to get some very specific ingredients and these in turn must be mixed in a certain order using magical cauldrons that are spread throughout the kingdom.

Gem Jam (Entity3, 22nd Feb, $1.99) - Dive into the colourful and challenging world of Gem Jam. A strategy and match-3 puzzle game. In this vibrant puzzle adventure, you’re tasked with clearing a grid of gems stacked in three columns. Your job? Guide a team of colourful characters to collect the gems they match in colour.

Glover (QUByte Classics) (QUByte Interactive, 27th Feb, $17.99) - The cult classic from the '90s returns! Glover is a charming 3D platformer where you control a magical glove on a quest to restore balance to the kingdom. Roll, jump, and manipulate your magic ball to solve puzzles, overcome challenges, and defeat the evil glove threatening the world!

Heroes of Loot: Gauntlet of Power (Orange Pixel, 4th Mar, $13.99) - As you hold the mythical Gauntlet of Power you gain the ability to mount weapons in eight directions to protect and mow down the many dangers lurking in the dungeons. Max up your weapons, mount modifiers, combine weapons to create new weapons, or create weapon-unions for even more exotic powers as you explore the weapon tree!

Him, the Smile & bloom (PQube, 27th Feb, $29.99) - Step into a world of romance and flowers in this refreshingly mature Otome that charts the lives of four couples, centered around a local flower shop. ‘Him, the Smile and bloom’ is a unique exploration of the flourishing relationship between two adults and the highs and lows of their budding romance in a modern world.

Johnny Ostad’s Collection Bundle (Johnny Ostad, 21st Feb, $16.99) - Includes SHALNOR LEGENDS: SACRED LANDS, VOSARIA: LAIR OF THE FORGOTTEN, SHALNOR LEGENDS 2: TRIALS OF THUNDER, DUNGEONS OF SHALNOR

Justice Ninja Casey (Ratalaika Games, 28th Feb, $5.99) - An unremarkable princess in an unremarkable castle has been kidnapped by a group of mysterious ninjas. Luckily for her, a young ninja named Casey is aware of the situation, and embarks on a mission to save her because. . . he is the Ninja of Justice! Join Casey and learn the art of ninjutsu as he explores a land full of secrets and dangerous enemies!

LAPIDARY: Jewel Craft Simulator (THINK&FEEL, 27th Feb, $6.39) - In the quiet of your workshop, process various rough stones to create gems with the ultimate sparkle.

Lost and Hound (Daisy Ale Soundworks, 28th Feb, $15.00) - Solve mysteries, find the lost, help people in trouble, track down criminals and save lives as Biscuit, the one-and-only doggo detective! User her superpowered hearing and scent tracking skills to catch criminals, solve crimes, track the lost and rescue people in mortal danger! As Biscuit, your kindness is a weapon against suffering. Use it.

MIKO x MIKO SISTERS 神楽家の巫女と悪霊 (CyberStep, 20th Feb, $19.90) - The protagonist, Akira Yamanabe, embarks on a solo journey to mark his graduation from university. Along the way, he stumbles upon an eerily decrepit shrine and discovers a mysterious object covered in talismans. At that very moment, the shrine’s priestesses, Hazuki and Uzuki Kagura, appear. Mistaking Akira for a thief, Hazuki hurls the mysterious object at him, knocking him unconscious in his escape attempt. At the exact moment the mysterious object struck him, Akira found himself possessed by a mischievous spirit that had been sealed within it.

Monster Blast Infinity (EntwicklerX, 27th Feb, $9.99) - Fight your way from wave to wave and kill all the monsters. Collect coins to buy weapons, ammunition and special items like dynamite or gun turrets in the shop machine. Be quick, because the shop is only open for 30 seconds between each wave. Each level has four rounds. Use your ammunition sparingly and use the weapons strategically, because everything is limited.

My Night Job (SOFT SOURCE, 27th Feb, $12.99) - Endless Horror in a world of Nostalgia!! Black night, an abandoned mansion and a bunch of monsters. Sounds like the perfect job. Players will have to use a a variety of weapons to save their skin and master the challenge of leading survivors to safety, while also defending the building from invaders. They can use more than 60 weapons, from vases and floor lamps to chainsaws, shotguns and ginormous hammers. If the monsters thrash too many rooms or the player's health bar runs out, only an entry in the highscore list will remain of you.

Mycelium Heaven (Dojo System, 28th Feb, $9.99) - Enjoy a different and ingenious adventure in Mycelium Heaven where a fungus with a very peculiar diet will help save its home. Craft your best strategy in this war and overcome levels where you'll discover new and complex mechanics that will test your logic.

Overtop (ESDigital Games, 28th Feb, $4.99) - OVERTOP is an exhilarating game about a little owlet who has fallen from its cozy nest and is determined to return to the peak of the mountain. This game combines charming cartoon graphics with hardcore gameplay that promises countless unforgettable moments!

Party Poppers (GiantMargarita, 27th Feb, $13.50) - Party Poppers follows in the footsteps of Party Golf and Party Crashers with the same incredible customisation options and crazy competitive couch gameplay you know and love. There's a game mode for everyone!

Prison Loop (Sometimes You, 27th Feb, $3.99) - Embark on a journey of anomalies and repetition in "Prison Loop," a captivating puzzle game. Trapped in a mysterious temporal loop within a high-security prison, your objective is to observe anomalies throughout the environment and react if something alerts you.

The Bad Parents (COOL DEVS, 27th Feb, $7.99) - The Bad Parents is a 3D psychological horror game blending family trauma with supernatural terror, told through low-resolution graphics. A fictional character, created to teach kids obedience, turns into a sinister force tied to a tragic family secret. In a small apartment, players uncover the haunting story of a boy’s death at the hands of his abusive father and his ghostly quest to bring justice for his struggling mother.

The Zebra-Man! (Zerouno Games, 27th Feb, $11.24) - GET READY TO UNLEASH CHAOS IN THE ZEBRA-MAN! Strike, destroy and immerse yourself in a vengeful bloodbath! Inspired by classic Grindhouse films, The Zebra-Man! takes top-down pixel art gaming to a whole new level. Face impossible situations, unravel temporal paradoxes and annihilate all enemies in your path with limitless brutality. Delve into merciless carnage and unleash chaos without mercy!

Vaulting Champions (NOSTRA GAMES, 27th Feb, $1.99) - Try this incredible mix of track and field and running. Pole vaulting through the course is something very unusual and unrealistically fun! It is very important to choose the right direction and the right moment for the next jump. The higher the obstacle you choose, the harder the game, but also the higher the reward.

Vertical Kingdom (indie.io, 27th Feb, $17.99) - Vertical Kingdom is set in a world devastated by a war that lasted for an entire generation. The once great Empire is in shambles and it's up to the Great Architect to rebuild toward its former glory brick by brick. Travel the land, embark on randomized, roguelite-style expeditions, and build new cities with a fresh card-based building system combined with an intricate resource economy.

VoidCraft Island Chronicles: Sky Survival (Grizzly Games, 28th Feb, $7.99) - In “VoidCraft Island Chronicles: Sky Survival,” you find yourself as a nomadic explorer cast into the mysterious Void, a world with its own secrets and surprises. This enigmatic realm invites you to uncover its hidden mysteries and navigate its unique landscapes, each filled with challenges and unexpected encounters. Construct and enhance your sailing vessel to better equip yourself for the journey ahead.

Yu-Gi-Oh! EARLY DAYS COLLECTION (KONAMI, 27th Feb, $49.99) - Duel alongside old friends as the iconic stars of the original Yu-Gi-Oh! anime return in this expansive collection of classic Yu-Gi-Oh! titles. Including a plethora of Yu-Gi-Oh! games never-before-released outside of Japan! - Read our Yu-Gi-Oh! EARLY DAYS COLLECTION review