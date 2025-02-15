Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 796k

The popular team-based hero title Marvel Rivals has experienced an incredibly successful launch and as it continues to grow developer NetEase Games is looking at new ways to expand the experience. While it's reportedly ruled out a release on the original Switch, it seems there's a real chance of the game coming to the Switch 2.

Speaking to IGN at the DICE Summit in Las Vegas, Marvel Rivals producer Weicong Wu mentioned how the team was "already in contact with Nintendo" and was apparently "working on some development kits", so the decision will come down to how the game performs on the system:

"We're already in contact with Nintendo and working on some development kits. And Whenever we find that we could provide great performance for our game on Switch 2, we're open to that."

This goal to provide a "great experience" was the same reason the developer chose to not release the game on the original Switch. So again, as long as it can provide "great performance" on Switch 2, it's "open" to a release on this platform.

This 6v6 team-based free-to-play sees you assemble an "all-star Marvel squad" made up of characters like Spider-Man and Iron Man, and work together by combining strategies and powers. It's available now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, and includes cross-platform multiplayer.