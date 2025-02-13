The latest Japanese charts are in courtesy of Famitsu, and you'll never guess who's snuck back into first after grabbing another star this week...

We thought its reign was over, but Super Mario Party Jamboree has knocked DK off the top spot this week with an additional 17,355 sales to its name. Donkey Kong Country Returns HD hangs around in second, and other familiar Nintendo faces pad out the rest of the top 10.

There's only one newbie this week in the shape of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II on the PS5, which debuts in fourth place with 6,484 units sold. And it's by no means a new release, but check out It Takes Two making it back into the top 10! Hey, Valentine's Day is almost upon us...

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten:

Things remain pretty much unchanged on the hardware side of things. The Switch combined for 43,672 sales across its three SKUs, while the PS5 models totalled in at 14,408 with a slight boost thanks to the PS5 Pro moving into fourth place.

Numbers are pretty low, all in all, but gosh, isn't it going to be exciting when we first see Switch 2 at the top of that list?

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full:

Position Console Unit Sales (3rd - 9th Feb) Total Unit Sales 1 Switch OLED 29,886 8,743,884 2 Switch Lite 9,462 6,444,419 3 PlayStation 5 7,227 5,460,274 4 PlayStation 5 Pro 5,137 153,816 5 Switch 4,324 20,055,916 6 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 2,044 913,784 7 Xbox Series X - Digital Edition 1,104 18,918 8 Xbox Series S 696 330,241 9 Xbox Series X 520 317,793 10 PlayStation 4 21 7,929,230

