Nintendo's brand synergy goes deep. Real deep. If visiting Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan wasn't enough Mario for you, you can now rent an Alarmo for the night at some of the park's hotels so you can even have Nintendo on the mind while you sleep.

In a post on Nintendo's Japanese website, the company revealed that it was partnering with Universal Studios to bring Alarmo rentals to seven different hotels. The rental package includes an Alarmo and an AC adapter for plugging it in, both of which can be collected from the hotel reception desk, the post claims.

The announcement doesn't specify how much an Alarmo rental will cost, but we'd have to imagine it's cheaper than the clock's usual £89.99 price tag, right? Perhaps even free? We can dream.

This offer is now available at each of the park's official hotels, which we'll list below:

Oriental Hotel Universal City

The Singulari Hotel & Skyspa at Universal Studios Japan

The Park Front Hotel at Universal Studios Japan

Hotel Kintetsu Universal City

Hotel Keihan Universal Tower

Hotel Universal Port

Hotel Universal Port Vita

This offer seems to be specifically for the Universal Studios site in Osaka for the time being, but we wouldn't be surprised to see it come stateside if Nintendo sees enough interest — particularly given the recent delay in Alarmo's retail launch for non-NSO members.

Late last year, the Osaka park finally opened the doors to its new Donkey Kong expansion, which boasts a DK-themed roller coaster, a new store, bongo minigames and more banana-flavoured food than we've ever thought was necessary. We'd be lying if we said we weren't a little bit envious...