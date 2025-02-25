It's been a bloomin' long time coming, but Level-5's Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is finally making its way to the Switch on 22nd May 2025 following multiple delays.
To really drive the message that this date is likely final, two new commercials have been released (thanks, Go Nintendo) that highlight some tasty gameplay before reconfirming the game's upcoming launch. They're not particularly lengthy, but we get a good glimpse at what you'll be getting up to during the time with the game, including the various farming mechanics, mining, crafting, and, of course, a sprinkling of combat.
Crucially, if you're a fan of the 3DS original from 2012 (2014 worldwide), then the gameplay will look pretty familiar in a cosy, comforting kind of way. While certainly not the most critically-acclaimed title on the 3DS, Fantasy Life nevertheless gained a significant, dedicated audience thanks to its unique sense of charm and engaging mechanics.
Also joining Fantasy Life i in 2025 from Level-5 is Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road and Professor Layton and the New World of Steam. While the former has a vague release window of June, the latter has no specific date or window to speak of. Honestly, we're not going to be surprised if it gets bumped into 2026, but we'll see.
For now, check out the new Fantasy Life i commercials down below:
Are you excited to try out a new Fantasy Life on Switch? Do you have fond memories of the original? Let us know with a comment.
[source youtube.com, via gonintendo.com]
Comments 9
Nice commercials, so looking forward to playing this (still waiting to hear from my usual retailer if they're importing a Japanese physical copy or they're just cancelling and refunding my preorder)!
Well, since the game have other console version release so I will get the PS5 version for sure.
While I generally prefer shorter trailers over the 5 minute plus type, these seem a bit of an unexpected snippet in that they don't really make the game stand out - the whole harvesting, mining, crafting, fighting loop is, well, nothing new, so I'd have thought they'd be trying to push some unique selling points a bit more. My hopes for the game are not dented, but out of interest in the game's success, I hope it's marketing doesn't miss any tricks.
Between that, Xenoblade Chronicles X and Monster Hunter Wilds it seems my online co-op needs will be met for the year
I am so ready to hear some boss battle music play while chopping down a high level tree!
I want rich story. The girl who steals time, the titular protagonist probably has some lore, and we need stories from people who have something to tell
@Olliemar28 Hello ! Homeric typo in the title.
The more I see of this the more disappointed I feel. I wanted more than just a remake of the first game with a little DLC thrown in.
So disappointed by level 5 for this game, no physical after I waited all this year. I'll buy it in japan someday during a sale for 15€ and buy rune factory azuma in may instead.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...