It's been a bloomin' long time coming, but Level-5's Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is finally making its way to the Switch on 22nd May 2025 following multiple delays.

To really drive the message that this date is likely final, two new commercials have been released (thanks, Go Nintendo) that highlight some tasty gameplay before reconfirming the game's upcoming launch. They're not particularly lengthy, but we get a good glimpse at what you'll be getting up to during the time with the game, including the various farming mechanics, mining, crafting, and, of course, a sprinkling of combat.

Crucially, if you're a fan of the 3DS original from 2012 (2014 worldwide), then the gameplay will look pretty familiar in a cosy, comforting kind of way. While certainly not the most critically-acclaimed title on the 3DS, Fantasy Life nevertheless gained a significant, dedicated audience thanks to its unique sense of charm and engaging mechanics.

Also joining Fantasy Life i in 2025 from Level-5 is Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road and Professor Layton and the New World of Steam. While the former has a vague release window of June, the latter has no specific date or window to speak of. Honestly, we're not going to be surprised if it gets bumped into 2026, but we'll see.

For now, check out the new Fantasy Life i commercials down below:

Are you excited to try out a new Fantasy Life on Switch? Do you have fond memories of the original? Let us know with a comment.